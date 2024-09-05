Governor appoints Rob Black as Secretary of Economic Development

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today appointed Rob Black as Cabinet Secretary of the Economic Development Department, ushering in a bold new era of leadership at the agency charged with spurring private investment and growing new jobs New Mexico.

Black, a seasoned public policy and community relations expert with extensive experience in the private and public sectors, will assume the role September 16.

With more than 25 years of professional experience in New Mexico and California, Black has a demonstrated track record of driving economic growth, building coalitions, and managing large-scale projects. Most recently, he served as the president & CEO of the New Mexico Chamber of Commerce, where he led a statewide business leadership and advocacy organization of more than 500 members. During his tenure at the New Mexico Chamber, Black launched the NMCEO, a foundation that partners with the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions to run Be Pro Be Proud, a statewide Career and Technical Education engagement program.

Black, who was born and raised in Lovington, New Mexico, also created and managed the New Mexico Organized Retail Crime Association, which develops strategies to address the growing problem of organized retail theft.

“Rob Black’s leadership and vision have been instrumental in fostering economic development across New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “His deep understanding of our state’s economic landscape and his proven track record of collaboration make him the ideal choice to lead our Economic Development Department. Under his leadership, we will continue to strengthen New Mexico’s economy and create even more opportunities for residents of our state.”

Before returning to his home state of New Mexico, Black was senior director of community relations at Pacific Gas and Electric Company in San Francisco, where he managed the company’s environmental and climate resilience community investments. He also played a key role in supporting emergency response efforts during natural disasters and oversaw significant sponsorships with major sports teams and events, such as the San Francisco Giants and Super Bowl 50.

Black also has an extensive background in public policy, having worked as a legislative aide in San Francisco and as an attorney specializing in campaign, lobby, and ethics laws. His global experience includes working with The Carter Center in Liberia and directing a USAID grant to support electoral processes in Zambia.

“I am excited to be appointed as Secretary of Economic Development and am honored to have the chance to serve the people of New Mexico,” said Black. “I look forward to working with Gov. Lujan Grisham, legislative leaders, the business community and stakeholders from all over the state to build a more vibrant, inclusive and prosperous economy for all New Mexicans.”

Black holds a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, College of the Law, San Francisco (formerly Hastings) and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of New Mexico, where he graduated summa cum laude. He is actively involved in various organizations, including New Mexico First, the Sustainable Economy Advisory Council, and the US Chamber of Commerce’s Committee of 100.

As Secretary of Economic Development, Black will oversee the state’s efforts to foster economic growth, support businesses, and create jobs across New Mexico.