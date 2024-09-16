Unveiling the Epic Saga of Power and Betrayal: Celtic Betrayal by Eric Steven Griesel

RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A century of family legacy, immense wealth, and an unforeseen betrayal—Eric Steven Griesel’s latest historical fiction novel, Celtic Betrayal , takes readers on an epic journey through the highs and lows of one of the most powerful families in modern history. The novel, which will soon be available for purchase, follows the Kerrigan family as they confront internal treachery that threatens to dismantle their empire and shatter their unity.About the Novel:Set in New York City in 1997, Celtic Betrayal chronicles five generations of the Kerrigan family, who have built one of the world’s most successful corporations. But as their power grows, so does the danger from within. A shocking betrayal from someone closest to them threatens to tear the family apart and leave them vulnerable in ways they never imagined. Will the Kerrigans survive this betrayal, or will their legacy crumble?Generational Power: The Kerrigans' 100-year empire faces its greatest challenge from within.Betrayal: Internal strife leads to devastating consequences that could change the family forever.Family vs. Ambition: The story delves into how family loyalty and ambition collide in the pursuit of power.Quote from Eric Steven Griesel:“In Celtic Betrayal, I explore the complex dynamics of power and family. The story shows how the very people we trust the most can become the greatest threats, and how the pursuit of wealth and ambition can destroy even the strongest of bonds.”About the Author:Eric Steven Griesel is a retired attorney with a unique and varied life experience. After serving as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Navy, Griesel worked as an Employment and Labor Law Attorney and Human Resources troubleshooter for multiple employers. He also operated his own HR and Legal consulting practice for over 15 years. Griesel resides in Houston, Texas, with his wife, Judy Lynn, who is his greatest inspiration. Together, they are devoted followers of Jesus Christ and huge Houston Astros fans. Griesel has three daughters, who continue to be his biggest supporters.Available Now at Amazon Eric Steven Griesel’s Celtic Betrayal offers a gripping exploration of power, loyalty, and betrayal in one of the world’s most powerful families. With intricate character development and a thrilling plot, this novel promises to captivate readers from start to finish.

