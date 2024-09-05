Paramount Wellness Retreat Integrates Alcoholics Anonymous into Holistic Addiction Recovery Programs

Paramount Wellness Retreat Paramount Wellness Connecticut Recovery Center Substance Abuse Treatment

Paramount Wellness Retreat, a leading addiction treatment center in Haddam, CT, proudly announces its deep integration of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) principles.

HADDAM, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Wellness Retreat, a leading addiction treatment center in Haddam, Connecticut, proudly announces its deep integration of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) principles and practices into its comprehensive addiction recovery programs. By combining the proven 12-step approach of AA with holistic and evidence-based therapies, Paramount Wellness Retreat provides individuals battling alcohol addiction with a structured and supportive path to long-term sobriety.

Founded in 2022, Paramount Wellness Retreat has quickly become a cornerstone in the Connecticut recovery community, offering personalized treatment plans that address the complex challenges of alcohol addiction. The inclusion of AA’s 12-step program, which emphasizes personal accountability, spiritual growth, and community support, aligns perfectly with the center’s mission to guide individuals toward lasting recovery.

Incorporating Alcoholics Anonymous into Recovery

Alcoholics Anonymous has been a beacon of hope for millions worldwide since its founding in 1935. The program’s Big Book and 12-step process offer a spiritual and practical framework for overcoming alcohol addiction. Paramount Wellness Retreat recognizes the enduring effectiveness of this approach and integrates it into its treatment plans to provide clients with a robust support system.

“Alcoholics Anonymous has stood the test of time because it addresses the core issues of addiction—both physical and spiritual,” said Joshua Zeises, CEO at Paramount Wellness Retreat. “By incorporating AA principles into our treatment programs, we ensure that our clients have access to a time-tested method that has helped countless individuals achieve sobriety.”

Holistic and Comprehensive Care

Beyond the 12-step program, Paramount Wellness Retreat offers a full spectrum of services designed to support all aspects of recovery. These services include detoxification, intensive outpatient programs (IOP), individual and group therapy, mindfulness practices, and wellness activities. The center’s holistic approach ensures that clients receive care that addresses their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Paramount Wellness Retreat also provides opportunities for clients to attend AA meetings both on and off-site, fostering connections with the broader recovery community. This integration of AA meetings allows clients to build a network of support that extends beyond their time at the retreat, crucial for long-term sobriety.

A Supportive Environment for Healing

Set in the tranquil surroundings of Haddam, Connecticut, Paramount Wellness Retreat offers a serene and nurturing environment where clients can focus on their recovery. The retreat’s peaceful setting, combined with a compassionate team of professionals, creates an ideal atmosphere for healing and personal growth.

About Paramount Wellness Retreat

Paramount Wellness Retreat is a premier addiction treatment center in Haddam, Connecticut, specializing in creating personalized, multi-diagnosis substance abuse treatment plans. The center integrates Alcoholics Anonymous principles into its holistic care approach, offering detoxification, outpatient rehab, and intensive outpatient programs. Paramount Wellness Retreat is dedicated to guiding individuals through their recovery journey with compassion, expertise, and the support of the AA community.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.