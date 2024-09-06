A proposal for Thinking Classes in Schools

Sarah Tucker speaking at the House of Lords Edward de Bono: Love Laterally book and LOVE cubes Lord Bilimoria raises his hands in the House of Lords meeting to discuss Thinking Classes

Author Sarah Tucker proposes that UK educationalists adopt an initiative to give Thinking classes to schoolchildren

He influenced the work of musicians such as Peter Gabriel and the Eurythmics, entrepreneurs such as Sir Richard Branson, and even, as I discovered recently, Sir Paul Smith, the fashion designer.” — Sarah Tucker, author and broadcaster

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 3rd Lord Bilimoria sponsored an event at the House of Lords to discuss ideas to introduce The Thinking Class initiative to schools in the UK. The event was prompted by the new biography 'Edward de Bono: Love Laterally', by author Sarah Tucker which reappraises the life and legacy of Edward de Bono, writer, philosopher and Nobel Prize nominee, the ‘father’ of lateral thinking. Also speaking at the event were Dave Trott, advertising guru; Nicola Tyler, consultant and trainer; Dr Alison Wood Changemakers founder at Cambridge University, Robin Ryde, leadership and organisation consultant, Karen Chetwynd Montessori CEO.

Author, Sarah Tucker said: “I met Edward by chance, not design. But felt there was a need to shine a light on a man who throughout his life was passionate about teaching everyone how to think – especially children. He wanted to show them how to value solution-finding rather than winning, for he observed in adults those who focus on winning tend to be weak thinkers.”

The Thinking Class initiative is already widespread in Singapore, China, parts of Australia and the US, but the UK lags behind. Malta will be the first country to introduce his ideas in European schools in 2025.

De Bono’s ideas - now a mainstay of business innovation - are yet to be fully utilised in British schools where young people need to develop thinking skills to be able to solve the raft of problems such as climate change, desertification and mass migration which now confront us. De Bono travelled the globe advising presidents and CEOs and teaching businesspeople how to use his tools such as the Six Thinking Hats but his ultimate goal was to put Thinking Classes on the curriculum.

With an introduction by Baroness Helena Kennedy, who believes de Bono’s legacy has yet to be fully realised, the new book by Sarah Tucker identifies why he was adored by advertising agencies, misunderstood by the media, mistrusted by academia, and why, even though he was widely recognised as a genius even as a child, he made and lost millions during his lifetime. He managed to dominate the world of creative thinking for over half a century, before the birth of the worldwide web, yet he never received any formal recognition from the British government for his considerable services to industry and to international relations within the Commonwealth.

The new book 'Edward De Bono: Love Laterally' sheds light on a man who believed that if future generations fail to learn how to think, humans will become easier to manipulate and ultimately forfeit the capacity to think. For interviews with Sarah Tucker or to request an advanced review copy of the book, please contact Cheryl Robson marketing@aurorametro.com. Images from the book including family photos are also available for reproduction.

Supernova Books is an imprint of Aurora Metro Books. www.aurorametro.com ISBN 9781913641467 'Edward de Bono: Love Laterally' Price £19.99 hardback

