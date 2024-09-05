US Chamber of Commerce Names Confero Inc. One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses

CO—100: America’s Top 100 Small Businesses list honoree

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO—100 list celebrates the 100 best and brightest small and mid-sized businesses in America.

Our team is honored by this recognition. I am so very grateful for our employees, clients, auditors, mystery shoppers, vendors and the community for helping shape Confero into what it is today.” — Elaine Buxton, Confero CEO

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO—, its award-winning digital platform for small businesses, today announced Confero , Inc. was chosen for the CO—100 : America’s Top 100 Small Businesses list.Confero was selected out of more than 14,000 applicants by an esteemed panel of judges for its overall growth driven by cutting-edge ideas, resilience, and strong employee culture. The list includes a diverse array of small businesses of all sizes and industries located in 31 states and Washington, D.C.Confero helps top brands and multi-unit companies improve customer experiences by measuring and reporting on customer satisfaction and frontline performance, providing clients with the insights they need to grow sales and boost profits. Nationwide services include mystery shopping , focus groups, brand audits, in-app digital surveys and data aggregation.Confero Inc. has been recognized as an Enduring Business. This category celebrates businesses that have demonstrated remarkable long-term growth and sustainability, standing the test of time for more than 10 years. These businesses have not only survived but thrived through changing markets and evolving landscapes, proving their resilience, stability, and unwavering commitment to excellence.Confero is the only North Carolina-headquartered business on the 2024 CO—100 list.The CO—100 honorees receive access to top experts and thought leaders, national brand exposure, and exclusive community building and networking opportunities.On October 8, the CO—100 will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where they will participate in a VIP experience and have access to some of the most influential names in business through the CO—100 Small Business Forum. At an evening awards dinner, 10 Top Businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievement across 10 categories of excellence."As the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great," said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO— by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."Learn more about the CO—100 honorees here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.