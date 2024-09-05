All-Terrain Vehicle Crash in Dunbarton

CONTACT:

CO Richard D. Crouse

603-271-3361

September 5, 2024

Dunbarton, NH – On September 4, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of a female individual, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries who had allegedly been involved in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash. The female was heavily intoxicated and was being transported by Goffstown Ambulance from the Goffstown Urgent Care to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester to be treated for the injuries sustained during the crash.

The injured woman was identified as Tara Gardner, 46, of Weare, NH. Gardner stated that she had walked to Heavens Gas Station at the intersection of Route 13 and Winslow Road, where she met a group of ATV riders and got a ride from one of the operators. Gardner did not know the full identity of the individual operating the ATV at the time of the incident but she identified the individual as a white male, with the first name of “Anthony.” Anthony was operating a yellow Yamaha Banshee at the time of the incident. It appears as though Anthony was traveling at a high rate of speed when he allegedly struck a ditch causing the ATV to roll over, throwing Gardner off the back of the ATV causing the injuries. Anthony was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Gardner was not wearing any safety gear at the time of the crash. Anthony may have sustained non-life-threating injuries as well. Conservation Officers were assisted with the investigation by Dunbarton Police Department and Goffstown EMS.

At this time, the crash remains under investigation. New Hampshire Fish and Game is asking individuals with any information regarding the circumstances leading up to the crash, or the identity and whereabouts of “Anthony,” to call 603-271-3361, or an anonymous tip can be sent by following the link Operation Game Thief | State of New Hampshire Fish and Game (nh.gov).