Mountain America Credit Union Opens Eagle Mountain Branch

New branch serves one of the fastest growing cities in Utah; public invited to enjoy free festivities and food

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union is celebrating the grand opening of its new branch in Eagle Mountain, Utah. The new location at 1345 East Eagle Mountain Blvd., Eagle Mountain, Utah, will host festivities on Saturday, September 14, from 12–2 p.m. The public is invited to join in the fun, including complimentary food from J. Dawgs and Rockwell Ice Cream, and a chance to win a Bakcou E-Scooter. The celebration will feature an interactive photo booth, airbrush tattoos, and balloon art. Attendees who open a new checking account will earn time to grab cash inside the money machine.

“We are excited to continue to grow our presence in Utah County with our new branch in Eagle Mountain,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America. “This location allows us to be even closer to our members and deliver the exceptional member experience they have come to expect from Mountain America.”

Branch Manager Tyler Savage described his team’s anticipation for the move. “Our team looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Eagle Mountain community. This new branch will not only offer a convenient location for our members but also provide a welcoming space where they can define and achieve their financial goals with the support of our dedicated team.”

The new Eagle Mountain branch boasts a modern and open design, offering a welcoming and innovative space for members to manage their finances. The credit union provides traditional savings and checking accounts, insurance, investments, automobile loans, RV loans, and a full array of mortgage loans and services, including real estate, commercial, and business lending. The regular branch hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eagle Mountain is one of the fastest-growing cities in Utah. The city offers a blend of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, creating a vibrant community.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com . Insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender.

