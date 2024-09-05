Nichole Parisi Appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (APA)

Nichole Parisi, Incoming CEO of The Association of Prosecuting Attorneys

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (APA) has announced the appointment of Nichole (Nikki) Parisi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Parisi, current Chief Operating Officer (COO) and former General Counsel at APA , will succeed David LaBahn, who will continue as President of the Board of Directors.“Nikki has been instrumental in shaping the strategies that have propelled APA to the forefront of advocacy and education for prosecutors across the nation. Her vision and leadership have enhanced our ability to support prosecutors in their pursuit of justice, while also prioritizing the welfare of the communities they serve,” said current CEO David LaBahn. “Her advancement reflects APA’s commitment to excellence and its recognition of her invaluable contributions to the organization.”These leadership positions, approved by the Board of Directors in July, will begin on October 1."I am honored to take on this new role as CEO and to continue working alongside such a dedicated team at APA," said Nikki Parisi. "I look forward to building upon the strong foundation David LaBahn has established as we advance and support the efforts of prosecutors and justice system professionals to create safer communities through a more just and equitable legal system."Parisi has been a driver of the organization’s strategic direction and advancing its commitment to justice and public safety. As General Counsel, she provided legal guidance and ensured the organization's compliance and integrity. As COO, she successfully managed APA's operations and spearheaded numerous initiatives to expand the organization's impact and reach.“The Board of Directors is confident that Nikki Parisi is the right leader to continue the innovative work of APA,” said Spencer Merriweather, Chair of the APA Board and Mecklenburg County District Attorney. “Her promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership qualities and her deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing prosecutors today.”Under Ms. Parisi’s leadership, APA will continue to advance its mission to support, enhance, and promote prosecutorial excellence and public safety. The organization looks forward to a new chapter of growth and innovation.Prior to joining APA, Parisi practiced criminal, business, and real estate law in the state of Maryland. Her experience in the non-profit sector includes positions with the National Sheriff’s Association and the National District Attorneys Association.Parisi received her Juris Doctor degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. She attended the Pennsylvania State University where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in Crime, Law, and Justice.Parisi lives in Arlington, Virginia with her husband, three children, and a cat.About The Association of Prosecuting AttorneysThe Association of Prosecuting Attorneys is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to support prosecutors in their efforts to create safer communities through a more just and equitable legal system. APA provides prosecutorial training and technical assistance for our membership, which is made up of all prosecutors, including elected and appointed prosecuting attorneys, law enforcement professionals, and other criminal justice system actors. APA works across disciplines to increase public safety and the equitable pursuit of justice by providing prosecutors with the most effective and innovative resources and guidance to better serve everyone in their communities.

