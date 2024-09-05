Ilham Aliyev met with CEO of Italy’s Eni S.p.A
AZERBAIJAN, September 5 - On September 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of the Italian company Eni S.p.A, in Rome.
The meeting addressed the importance of documents to be signed between SOCAR and Eni S.p.A. They discussed expanding and diversifying cooperation in the application of new technologies in the oil and gas sector, renewable energy, and various fields of the economy.
They noted that following the signing of these documents, Eni S.p.A will develop a working plan and strategy to achieve tangible results within a shorter timeframe.
