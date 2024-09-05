Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,995 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev met with CEO of Italy’s Eni S.p.A

AZERBAIJAN, September 5 - On September 5, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of the Italian company Eni S.p.A, in Rome.

The meeting addressed the importance of documents to be signed between SOCAR and Eni S.p.A. They discussed expanding and diversifying cooperation in the application of new technologies in the oil and gas sector, renewable energy, and various fields of the economy.

They noted that following the signing of these documents, Eni S.p.A will develop a working plan and strategy to achieve tangible results within a shorter timeframe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev met with CEO of Italy’s Eni S.p.A

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more