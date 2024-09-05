White Lodging Ranked #3 by J.D. Power in Guest Satisfaction

Merrillville, Indiana, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its latest annual benchmark of third-party hotel management companies, J.D. Power recognized White Lodging as one of the top hospitality companies in North America, ranking it No. 3 in guest satisfaction. Since the benchmark started in 2021, White Lodging has remained in the top five spots.

“Our Hospitalitarians work every day to offer a memorable guest experience through exceptional service – and have for nearly forty years,” said White Lodging Chief Executive Officer Jean-Luc Barone. "This consistent independent recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion they bring to their work and the investments we make in keeping our properties best-in-class.”

White Lodging is a developer, owner, and operator of hotels, restaurants, and rooftops across the country with a portfolio of approximately 60 high-end urban and lifestyle hotels under the Marriott, IHG (Kimpton), Hyatt and Hilton brands. The company opened its newest luxury hotel, the Kimpton Santo Hotel, just weeks ago in San Antonio.

According to J.D. Power, overall guest satisfaction with branded hotels run by the nation’s largest third-party management companies improved significantly this year, outperforming both chain-managed and independently operated hotels.

“What is most noteworthy is that the largest third-party hotel operators are delivering an improved level of staff service even as higher room rates are pushing guest expectations higher,” noted Andrea Stokes, J.D. Power hospitality practice lead in a news release about benchmark.

The North America Third-Party Hotel Management Guest Satisfaction Benchmark, now in its fifth year, evaluates guest satisfaction with branded hotels that are operated by the largest third-party management companies. It is based on six factors (in alphabetical order): communications and connectivity; food and beverage; guest room; hotel facilities; staff service; and value for price. The benchmark includes third-party hotel operators with more than 14,000 branded hotel rooms under management and is based on 4,907 guest responses for branded hotel stays from May 2023 through May 2024. Additional information and the full list of third-party operators by rank is available on the J.D. Power website.

White Lodging’s portfolio of hotels and restaurants spans many highly desirable travel markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville.

View White Lodging's full portfolio.

ABOUT WHITE LODGING:

White Lodging, established in 1985 by Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing Hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging has earned the Gallup Exceptional Workplace award four times, including in 2024, and consistently is in the top J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark listing for third-party management companies. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Mike Banas White Lodging 219-472-2861 mike.banas@whitelodging.com

