BuilderComs and Founder Ron Nussbaum Accepted into UNC Wilmington, NC CIE Mentor Program

EMERALD ISLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuilderComs, a leading provider of communication and project management software for the construction industry, is proud to announce that the company and its founder, Ron Nussbaum, have been accepted into the prestigious UNC Wilmington Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) Mentor Program. This program is designed to support high-growth startups by providing access to experienced mentors who can offer guidance and strategic advice to help companies scale and succeed.Ron Nussbaum, the visionary behind BuilderComs, will be mentored by a distinguished group of business leaders, including Hoop Morgan, Chris Panaro, Ed Chao, Wayne Hippo, Mike Provance, and Diane Durance. These mentors bring a wealth of experience from various industries, including technology, finance, entrepreneurship, and innovation, and will provide invaluable support to BuilderComs as it continues to grow and expand its market presence.“We are thrilled to be part of the UNC Wilmington CIE Mentor Program,” said Ron Nussbaum, Founder and CEO of BuilderComs. “This opportunity will allow us to tap into the collective expertise of our mentors and gain insights that will help us accelerate our growth. We’re excited to work closely with such accomplished individuals who are passionate about helping startups like ours succeed.”BuilderComs has been gaining significant traction in the construction industry, offering a unique solution that centralizes communication, document management, and real-time project updates into one easy-to-use platform. With the support of the CIE Mentor Program, BuilderComs aims to refine its business strategy, expand its customer base, and continue its mission to transform the way construction professionals manage their projects.About BuilderComs: BuilderComs is a cutting-edge project management platform specifically designed for the construction industry. The platform simplifies communication, streamlines document management, and provides real-time project updates, helping construction professionals complete their projects efficiently and effectively. BuilderComs is committed to improving the productivity and success of construction teams by providing a tool that address their unique challenges.About Ron Nussbaum: Ron Nussbaum is a dynamic and visionary leader, driven by a relentless commitment to innovation and progress. With diverse experiences spanning the Marine Corps, construction, and software with over 15 years in various leadership, entrepreneur, and professional roles, Ron has solidified his position as a catalyst for change. As the host of Construction Champions Podcast and the Founder/CEO of BuilderComs, Ron's mission is to challenge traditional norms and embrace innovation in construction. His unwavering dedication to progress is reshaping mindsets and inspiring others to overcome challenges.About UNC Wilmington Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE): The CIE is a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship at UNC Wilmington, providing resources, mentorship, and support to startups and high-growth companies. The Mentor Program connects entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders who offer strategic advice and guidance to help companies scale and succeed.For more information about BuilderComs, visit www.buildercoms.com For more information about the Mentor Program, visit https://uncw.edu/research/centers/innovation-entrepreneurship/mentors/ For press inquiries, please contact:

