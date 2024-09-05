IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF CHAD MEHLE AND MORGAN STANLEY WHO SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENT LOSSES

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Chad Mehle Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes is investigating Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and financial advisor Chad Mehle , after their recommendations of an unsuitable, high-risk investment strategy as collateral for a line of credit caused an investor to suffer over $100,000 in damages. The law firm urges customers who suffered investment losses with Chad Mehle to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (no. 24-01837) against Morgan Stanley on the behalf of an investor who is seeking to recover hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in an overly aggressive equity portfolio as collateral for a line of credit by his financial advisor, Chad Mehle (CRD# 7008517).According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the customer sought a safe, principal protected investment, and entrusted Morgan Stanley and its advisor Chad Mehle with making suitable investment recommendations that were in his best interest. The recommendations to invest in high-risk equities were unsuitable, as they exposed the investor to significant risk and potential collateral calls, which were contrary to the customer’s conservative investment objectives and financial needs.KlaymanToskes’ investigation found that Mehle coded the customer's investment objectives as “Capital Appreciation and Income with Moderate risk” rather than “conservative,” and subsequently overconcentrated the account in aggressive equities. Unbeknownst to the customer, and contrary to Mehle’s representations, the managed account which was collateral for the line of credit was invested 99.45% in aggressive equity investments.Financial advisors and their firms are responsible for providing suitable investment advice and must act in the best interest of their customers. Investment firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.According to FINRA BrokerCheck, financial advisor Chad Mehle was previously registered with Morgan Stanley from October 2018 to July 2022 in Beverly Hills, CA. Mehle has also previously been employed with Merrill Lynch from July 2022 to September 2023, and is currently registered with J.P. Morgan Securities in Irvine, CA.Current and former customers of Chad Mehle and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes , Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at investigations@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.