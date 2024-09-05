New Hires Matt Doctrow and Stephen Seftchick Bolster Cardiovascular Associates of America Leadership

Doctrow Joins as Vice President Analytics, Seftchick as Chief Payor Relations Officer

The addition of Matt and Steve, two veteran leaders, is clear evidence of CVAUSA’s unwavering commitment to transform the way cardiovascular care is delivered and reimbursed” — Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardiovascular Associates of America ( CVAUSA ) today announced two new hirings including Matt Doctrow to Vice President Analytics and Steve Seftchick as Chief Payor Relations Officer. These two new key appointments add to the rapid growth in leadership witnessed over the past quarter at CVAUSA.“The addition of Matt and Steve, two veteran leaders, is clear evidence of CVAUSA’s unwavering commitment to transform the way cardiovascular care is delivered and reimbursed,” said Tim Attebery, CEO, CVAUSA. “Matt brings specialized experience and expertise in integrating, aggregating, standardizing and analyzing clinical and non-clinical data, which are necessary prerequisites of continuous quality improvement and optimizing clinical care delivery. Similarly, Steve brings specialized experience and expertise in developing, designing, implementing and optimizing value-based and risk-based contracting arrangements with payors and risk-bearing organizations, which are intended to align financial incentives and meaningfully reward cardiologists for their ability to lower the total cost of cardiovascular care without compromising access, quality, safety, and equity, and patient experience.”Doctrow has a tenured history in analytics. He is adept in analyzing healthcare claims data, uncovering opportunities to grow operations, improve quality, and reduce cost of care for physicians and preferred partners. "I am very excited about joining CVAUSA and bringing my expertise in healthcare analytics and value-based care to enhance our data-driven decision-making and drive meaningful improvements in patient care,” said Matt Doctrow, Vice President Analytics, CVAUSA.Seftchick joins as Chief Payors Relations Officer. With more than 25 years in the industry, he has a diverse background in direct clinical care, management consulting and is a forward leaning executive leader. He prides himself on strong strategic planning, negotiation skills and transforming culture. “I am elated to join the amazing team of clinicians and experts at CVAUSA!! I’m beyond excited to bring my experience building value based partnerships between clinicians and payors to CVAUSA’s mission driven team focused on empowering cardiovascular physicians to transform care,” said Steve Seftchick, Chief Payor Relations Officer, CVAUSA.If interested in learning more about a partnership with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.About Cardiovascular Associates of AmericaCardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.