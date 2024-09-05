Umalusi on announcement of Unisa Open School

As explained before, Umalusi does not accredit online schools. Umalusi accredits private providers of education and training to offer qualifications on the General and Further Education and Training Qualifications Sub-framework (GFETQSF) of the National Qualifications Framework (NQF).

These are independent schools, private Further Education and Training (FET) colleges and private Adult Education and Training (AET) colleges.

Umalusi is aware of online schools claiming that since they are registered with an accredited assessment body, candidates who write and pass the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination will be issued a National Senior Certificate by Umalusi.

The public is advised to take note of the following:

Umalusi does not accredit online schools.

Currently, online schools are also not registered with provincial education departments. They are, therefore, operating in an unregulated environment.

Registration with an accredited assessment body does not automatically mean that Umalusi has agreed to issue certificates to candidates from an unaccredited institution.

Accredited assessment bodies do not accredit institutions to offer qualifications on the GFETQSF. Accreditation is the mandate of Umalusi.

Any institution claiming to be offering an accredited qualification because they are registered with an accredited assessment body is misleading the public about their accreditation.

Umalusi cannot attest to the quality of provision and assessment, including the School Based Assessment (SBA) component of the NSC, at any institution that is not accredited by Umalusi, including online schools.

Registration with an accredited assessment body does not mean that the institution is accredited.

Umalusi urges the public to verify the accreditation status of any independent school or a private college by visiting the website: www.umalusi-online.org.za/enquiries.

