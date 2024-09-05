My DCMA: Donna Holden, EVMS director

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. –

My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Donna Holden shares her story.

My name is Donna Holden and I’m director of the Earned Value Management Systems, or EVMS, group as part of the Cost and Pricing Regional Command. I'm located at the agency’s headquarters building, here.

I supervise 80 employees dedicated to enabling reliable EVMS data and performing independent analytics with maximum efficiency to ensure government agencies can make informed programmatic decisions with the best data-centric information and analysis. We strive to be an adaptable, technologically sound, and highly respected team of trusted individuals.

Working at the headquarters allows me the visibility to engage with our senior leaders to gain valuable insight from the strategic perspective. It also allows me to provide sound guidance to our team in making operational, tactical decisions. This enables our team to perform their jobs with purpose, understand the overall mission, and garner senior leader support for our working-level operations.

I moved from the Navy to DCMA in 2006. During my time with the Navy, I supported EVM and schedule assessments, as well as functional process improvements. I wanted to provide the same types of EVM analysis at a higher level for the DCMA and improve systems as an overarching function, rather than the contract level. I immediately felt the difference joining DCMA – being responsible for supplier compliance assessments at a systems level, regardless of which contractors, programs, or weapons systems were being produced at those facilities. I assisted in identifying how to improve processes and data resulting from program management tools and procedures at a systems-level.

Supporting the services on the front lines, fighting for the rights, liberties, and freedoms we enjoy in this country is the most satisfying part of my job. Although ours is a largely transactional function as opposed to inspection or acceptance of product, we help contribute to the proper stewardship of taxpayer’s money. I like to feel I'm contributing to help ensure our contractors produce the necessary weapons systems to protect our services.

My future goals include empowering my employees to make sound, independent decisions, enable their growth, and do all I can to assist in those endeavors. I believe in servant leadership. If I can provide my employees with what they need to do the job, provide growth potential, development, and enhanced opportunities, the mission will take care of itself.

I live in the northern neck of Virginia and enjoy the Chesapeake Bay seafood, fishing, and waterfront activities. I also enjoy travel with friends and family.