U.S. Immunoassay Market Set to Boom Anticipating Explosive 2.3% CAGR Growth, Surpass US$ 12.53 Billion by 2032

U.S. Immunoassay Market

Escalating old age and the surfacing of detrimental lifestyle illnesses are the key market trends.

Progression in immunoassay techniques is pushing the market for U.S. immunoassays.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 10.27 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 12.53 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 2.3% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲𝐬?Immunoassays are speedy and precise tests that can be utilized on-premise and, in the laboratory, to determine particular molecules. Immunoassays depend on the innate capacity of antibodies to secure the particular framework of a molecule. Antibodies are proteins created by animals as an answer to the seizure of external molecules in the body. Antibodies are detected in blood and tissue liquids and will attach to the antigen whenever it is confronted. As antibodies are advanced to a particular three-dimensional framework of an antigen or analyte, they are excessively particular and will secure only for that structure.Continuing commodity inventions by prominent firms are anticipated to restore the advancement of progressive and highly presenting immunoassays in the United States. For instance, in July 2023, Siemens Healthineers, a healthcare firm initiated by Atellica CI Analyser for immunoassay examining and clinical chemistry subsequent to approval obtained from the USFDA, the U.S. immunoassay market demand is anticipated to rise.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬?• The global U.S. immunoassay market size was valued at USD 10.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 12.53 billion by 2032.• The escalating deliberate scheming by critical market contenders to augment their product portfolio and ignite the assembling ventures are the primary factors driving the market forward.• The market segmentation is primarily based on product, technology, specimen, application, and end user.• California accounted for the largest revenue share of the market.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬?The market is relatively splintered. Critical players are escalating their funding in R&D ventures together with deliberate augmentation capabilities such as alliances and acquisitions to spread their making potential and brand overreach. Prominent players functioning in the market are:• Abbott• Agilent Technologies• Becton, Dickinson, and Company• Beckman Coulter• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.• DiaSorin S.p.A.• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics• Quidel Corporation𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬?Growing Prevalence of Neurological Illnesses: The growing existence of neurological illnesses, especially Alzheimer's, in the U.S. is motivating researchers to advance elevated presentation biomarkers to rescue countless people through premature detection and cure alternatives. This, in turn, drives the U.S. immunoassay market demand.Growing Laboring Population: The escalating laboring population ensued by growing disbursement on health is anticipated to generate a commending ambiance for the market. As per the American Medical Association, U.S. healthcare disbursement increased by 4.1% in 2022 to USD 13493 per capita.Growing Demand for Precise Immunoassays: The growing demand for precise, compatible, and dependable immunoassays propelled by escalating measures incorporated by healthcare donors to use time and capital productively is anticipated to restore market growth eventually.𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?California accounted for the largest market share. The region's robust growth can be attributed to escalating consciousness of premature diagnosis of illnesses amongst its subjects, elevated medical insurance reach, and state-financed medical insurance for underprivileged populations.Massachusetts region is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the surging existence of detrimental illness issues. For instance, as per the Massachusetts government, approximately 56% of the demise in the region is attributed to detrimental illnesses involving stroke, cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝:By Product Outlook:• Reagents & Kitso ELISA Reagents & Kitso Rapid Test Reagents & Kitso ELISPOT Reagents & Kitso Western Blot Reagents & Kitso Other Reagents & Kits• Analyzers/Instrumentso Open Ended Systemso Closed Ended Systems• Software & ServicesBy Technology Outlook:• Radioimmunoassay (RIA)• Enzyme Immunoassays (EIA)o Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIA)o Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)• Rapid Test• OthersBy Specimen Outlook:• Blood• Saliva• Urine• Other SpecimensBy Application Outlook:• Therapeutic Drug Monitoring• Oncology• Cardiology• Endocrinology• Infectious Disease Testing• Autoimmune Diseases• OthersBy End-User Outlook:• Hospitals• Blood Banks• Clinical Laboratories• Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies• Academic Research Centers• Others𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 , 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 |𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭, 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐂𝐑 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐕𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐇𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐄 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐎𝐧𝐲𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐲𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.