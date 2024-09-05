North America Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Set to Reach USD 1,058.00 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.4%

North America Microcrystalline Cellulose Market

The increasing trend of consuming vegan and gluten-free products drive the North America microcrystalline cellulose market growth.

Growing demand for microcrystalline cellulose across the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food & beverage sectors boosts the North America microcrystalline cellulose market sales.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟓𝟔.𝟕𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑. 𝐈𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐮𝐩𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟗𝟕.𝟎𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏,𝟎𝟓𝟖.𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟒% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 - 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞?Microcrystalline cellulose is a refined cellulose that is used as a stabilizer, interrupting agent, and fat substitute in various productions, including food, supplements, and pharmaceuticals. It is prepared by treating alpha-cellulose, a major component of wood and paper pulp, with mineral acids. It is commonly used in solid dose forms such as vitamin supplements or tablets. Its role in pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and industrial products highlights its importance in modern manufacturing and formulation processes.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐬:• The North America microcrystalline cellulose market was valued at USD 556.74 million in 2023.• The market is anticipated to reach USD 1,058.00 million by 2032• It is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% between 2024 – 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞:Prominent market companies are at the forefront of innovations with significant spending on research and development. These investments are crucial for companies to achieve their targets of innovating new microcrystalline cellulose products and revolutionizing existing ones to cater to evolving industry requirements and customer needs. For instance, in February 2024, Asahi Kasei launched Ceolus microcrystalline cellulose with nitrite levels reduced to 0.1 μg/g or less to minimize the risk of carcinogenic nitrosamine impurities in pharmaceuticals and supplements.𝐂𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:• A growing number of health-conscious consumers and increasing demand for pre-prepared and ready-to-eat foods boosts the North America microcrystalline cellulose market demand.• The increasing trend of consuming vegan and gluten-free products is creating new opportunities for microcrystalline cellulose applications.• The rising demand for cosmetics and personal care products in which microcrystalline cellulose is used as a texturizing and bulking agent is further projected to accelerate the demand for microcrystalline cellulose.• With the continuous demand for cosmetics that are organic, vegan, natural, and environmentally friendly among consumers, companies are constantly developing new products to meet evolving consumer needs, which augments the North America microcrystalline cellulose market growth.• Pharmaceutical manufacturers in North America are increasingly developing new medications to address drug shortages, highlighting the growing utilization of MCC to produce products that meet demand.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:• ANDRITZ• Apollo Scientific Ltd• Asahi Kasei Corporation• Azelis• DFE Pharma• FMC Corporation• International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)• JRS PHARMA• Roquette Frères• SEPPIC𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞?• The market for microcrystalline cellulose is primarily segmented on the basis of source type, Form, Grade, End Use, and Country.• By source type, the market is segmented into non-wood-based and wood-based. The wood-based segment recorded the largest North America microcrystalline cellulose market share in 2023.• By end use, sub-segments include pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, paints and coatings, cosmetics & personal care, and others.Microcrystalline Cellulose Country Insights:The report offers market insights for both the U.S. and Canada. It is anticipated that the U.S. microcrystalline cellulose market is likely to experience constant growth during the forecast period. Rising demand for these cellulose across the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food & beverage sectors fosters market expansion. Additionally, increasing product offerings by leading companies such as Roquette Frères and Asahi Kasei Corporation are intensifying the North America microcrystalline cellulose market landscape. As consumer preferences shift towards natural and sustainable ingredients in personal care products, the demand for MCC in the U.S. is expected to increase in the upcoming years.Inquire more about this report before purchase:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Wood Based• Non-Wood Based𝐁𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Liquid• Powder𝐁𝐲 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Grade 101• Grade 102• Grade 200• Grade 301• Grade 302• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• Pharmaceutical• Food & Beverages• Paints and Coatings• Cosmetics & Personal Care• Others𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:• North America• US• Canada Top of Form• Bottom of Form𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The North America microcrystalline cellulose market size is expected to reach USD 1,058.00 million by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐋𝐮𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐟 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.