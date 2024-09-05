Kombucha Tea Market Size Reach Around $4.5 Billion by 2028 | Toyo Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, Brew Dr. Kombucha

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global kombucha tea market generated $2.3 billion in 2020, and is predicted to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2028.Kombucha tea is a fermented green tea or black tea, which is associated with a range of health-promoting benefits such as it helps to boost immunity and protects against cancer. Expansion of distribution channels such as online stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and food service has made kombucha tea easily available to customers, which, in turn, contributes toward the market growth. Moreover, ready-to-drink kombucha tea is one of the new trends gaining high traction in the global market.Get Sample PDF : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14574 Key players of the global kombucha tea market analyzed in the research include Remedy Drinks, The Coca-Cola Company, Humm Kombucha, LIVE Kombucha Soda, Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LL, Marin Kombucha, PepsiCo, Inc., Toyo Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, and Brew Dr. Kombucha.The outbreak of coronavirus has positively impacted the kombucha tea market along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers have become more concerned about their overall health & wellness. This is attributed to the fact that they have acknowledged that COVID-19 is impacting their mental & physical well-being. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for wellness beverages, including kombucha tea, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the global kombucha tea market.Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/97240f9b4f6e332adcd9b73592abdbf8 The report segments the global kombucha tea market on the basis of nature, product type, sales channel, and region.Based on product type, the flavored segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. The same is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report also covers the regular product type segment.Based on nature, the conventional segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than four-fifths of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the organic segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2028.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14574 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The global kombucha tea market across Europe is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

