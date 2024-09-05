Rob MacMillan to Speak at IMTS 2024 on 'Cracking the MES Code: Why Technology Alone Isn’t Enough'

Rob MacMillan to Speak at IMTS 2024, September 9th, on "Cracking the MES Code: Why Technology Alone Isn’t Enough PINpoint Information Systems MES

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PINpoint Information Systems is proud to announce that Rob MacMillan, Chairman and Founder, will be a featured speaker at the upcoming International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Rob will present his insights on "Cracking the MES Code: Why Technology Alone Isn’t Enough" at the Smart Manufacturing Theater, McCormick Place, North Building, Level 3, Booth 236800, on September 9th 2:30-3PM CT.Rob MacMillan, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing sector, will present on the critical role of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) in driving manufacturing excellence. His talk, titled "Cracking the MES Code: Why Technology Alone Isn’t Enough," will explore why simply investing in technology often falls short of achieving quality and efficiency gains. Rob will emphasize the importance of establishing clear goals, fostering a culture of execution excellence, and integrating MES with operational discipline to unlock the true potential of technology in manufacturing environments. Through real-world examples, he will demonstrate how organizations can avoid the common pitfalls of "shiny object syndrome" and focus on meaningful changes that drive sustainable performance improvements.Presentation Highlights:• Creating Thought Leadership and Cultural Change: Rob will argue that successful MES projects require thought leadership and a willingness to challenge traditional manufacturing standards. He will explain that MES is a tool for manufacturing, but true improvement comes from a shift in mindset and operational discipline that empowers frontline workers.• Achieving Sustainable Execution Excellence: Rob will highlight that the real success of MES lies not just in technical integration but in fostering a culture of execution excellence. He will stress the importance of setting clear goals, ensuring manufacturing maintains a strong voice in decision-making, and making operational changes that align with technology.• The Power of Data in MES: The presentation will delve into the critical role of data in driving MES success. Rob will share how a robust data strategy, implemented from the outset, is essential to transforming raw data into actionable insights that improve manufacturing outcomes. He will address common pitfalls, such as focusing on technology integration at the expense of operational priorities.Join us at IMTS 2024 to explore how to maximize your MES investment by cracking the code to operational excellence.About PINpoint Information SystemsPINpoint Information Systems has been a leading provider of MES solutions for over 25 years, offering advanced, configurable, and out-of-the-box software designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency and quality. With a proven track record of success across major industrial sectors, PINpoint continues to set the standard for MES excellence, driving innovation and continuous improvement in manufacturing operations worldwide. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and leveraging real-time data, PINpoint empowers organizations to achieve higher levels of productivity, quality, and operational agility. Our commitment to innovation and customer success has positioned us as a trusted partner for manufacturers seeking to navigate the complexities of Industry 4.0.For more information about PINpoint Information Systems and its MES solutions, visit www.pinpointinfo.com Follow us on LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights from PINpoint Information Systems: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pinpoint-information-systems About The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS)The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) is one of the largest and most prestigious trade shows in the world, attracting industry leaders, innovators, and manufacturing professionals from across the globe. Held in Chicago, IMTS showcases cutting-edge technologies, tools, and solutions that are shaping the future of manufacturing. IMTS is an event for professionals looking to explore new opportunities, network with industry peers, and gain insights into the latest advancements in manufacturing technology.For more information about The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), visit www.imts.com

