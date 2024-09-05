Blu Edge marketing agency recognized as a Clutch Global Leader 2024

Ziad Selfani Blu Edge marketing agency CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blu Edge marketing agency, today announced its recognition as a 2024 Spring Global Award winner for best young marketing services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. Honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver scores that are calculated based on client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch.Blu Edge was honored to be recognized as a 2024 Spring Clutch Global Award winner. This award is a testament to the excellent client work they have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. They are to be recognized as the best young marketing leader on a global scale. Clutch Global Awards showcases the very best in the B2B services industry worldwide."We are the agency that cares" Ziad Selfani, Founder, CEO & Chief creative officer“It is a joy to witness the incredible success of leading companies worldwide on our platform, and an even greater joy to recognize these companies as Clutch Global honorees,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “Their dedication to delivering next-level services to clients has not only bolstered their own success but empowered numerous clients to thrive as well. In recognizing this spring’s Clutch Global honorees, we aim to showcase industry leaders and encourage connections for Clutch users seeking tailored services to achieve their goals.” Our manifesto says it all:"at Blu Edge marketing agency, we believe that creativity is born in the wilderness, it needs to be free, that is why we value; having fun, enjoying flexibility, being one big family and making fantastic work, and this is reflected in our mantra “the agency that cares”. We care about our team, our clients and their clients and brands as well.We are creative, bold, transparent, devoted, and determined, but most of all, we are human - We want to remain unique and keep daring! "Visit us at www.bluedge.me

