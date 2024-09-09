Les pharmacies FAMILIA renouvelle son partenariat avec IDKLIC pour une durée supplémentaire de 4 ans

BRUXELLES, BELGIUM, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Depuis janvier 2007, iDklic a établi une relation de confiance et de collaboration fructueuse avec Familia, l'un de ses plus fidèles partenaires. Avec cette extension de contrat, les pharmacies FAMILIA et IDKLIC seront en partenariat pour une durée totale de 21 ans.Une expérience digitale unique pour les clientsEn collaboration avec IDKLIC, les pharmacies Familia s'engagent à offrir une expérience digitale unique et inédite à sa clientèle. "L'objectif est de renforcer la communication et l'interaction en pharmacie grâce à des solutions numériques innovantes," déclare Noémi de Brabant, Country Manager d'IDKLIC. "Nous nous engageons à fournir des services digitaux de haute qualité qui amélioreront l'expérience client et faciliteront l'accès à l'information," ajoute-t-elle.Jean Charles Figoni, CEO d'IDKLIC, exprime également son enthousiasme : "Nous sommes ravis de continuer cette aventure avec les pharmacies Familia, qui a toujours été un partenaire clé dans notre stratégie de transformation digitale et un client historique avec qui nous avons créé une relation de confiance et profitable pour les deux parties. "Un accompagnement de qualité pour chaque étape de la vieLes pharmacies Familia, avec leurs équipes officinales, accompagnent et répondent avec expertise aux besoins de leurs patients et de leurs familles à chaque étape de la vie. Elles se positionnent comme des interlocuteurs de confiance, non seulement à travers la délivrance de médicaments, mais également en termes de prévention, notamment par le biais de produits de médecine naturelle, d'aromathérapie et de nutrithérapie.Conseil avisé et services diversifiésLes pharmacies Familia offrent un conseil avisé et professionnel, tout en restant accessible, avec un accompagnement de qualité pour tous. Leur gamme de produits est rigoureusement sélectionnée et leurs services sont nombreux : revue de médication, entretien sur le bon usage des médicaments, vaccination, prévention, etc. Ils mettent également l'accent sur la proximité, avec un réseau combinant officines de village et de centres urbains, et l’accessibilité, grâce à une politique de prix juste et un programme de fidélité avantageux pour leurs patients.Pour en savoir plus sur IDKLIC et la solution technologique complète de STRATACACHE, visitez les sites www.idklic.com et www.stratacache.com À propos d'IDKLIC : Membre du groupe STRATACACHE, IDKLIC est une société dédiée au développement de solutions et d'expériences numériques pour le secteur de la santé.Since January 2007, iDklic has established a trusting and fruitful relationship with Familia, one of its most loyal partners. With this contract extension, Familia Pharmacies and IDKLIC will have been in partnership for a total of 21 years.A Unique Digital Experience for CustomersIn collaboration with IDKLIC, Familia Pharmacies are committed to offering a unique and innovative digital experience to their customers. “The goal is to strengthen communication and interaction in pharmacies through innovative digital solutions,” says Noémi de Brabant, Country Manager of IDKLIC. “We are dedicated to providing high-quality digital services that will enhance the customer experience and facilitate access to information,” she adds.Jean Charles Figoni, CEO of IDKLIC, also expressed his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to continue this journey with Familia Pharmacies, which has always been a key partner in our digital transformation strategy and a long-standing client with whom we have built a trusting and profitable relationship.”Quality Support for Every Stage of LifeFamilia Pharmacies, along with their pharmacy teams, expertly support and meet the needs of their patients and their families at every stage of life. They position themselves as trusted partners, not only through the dispensing of medications but also in terms of prevention, particularly through natural medicine products, aromatherapy, and nutritherapy.Expert Advice and Diversified ServicesFamilia Pharmacies offer professional and expert advice while remaining accessible, with high-quality support for everyone. Their product range is rigorously selected, and their services are numerous: medication review, counseling on proper medication use, vaccination, prevention, and more. They also emphasize proximity with a network combining village pharmacies and urban centers, and accessibility through fair pricing policies and a rewarding loyalty program for their patients.For more information about IDKLIC and the comprehensive STRATACACHE technology solution, visit www.idklic.com and www.stratacache.com About IDKLIC:As a member of the STRATACACHE group, IDKLIC is dedicated to developing digital solutions and experiences for the healthcare sector.

