Keystone Clinic & Surgery Expands Services with New Location in Serangoon

The new location extends the clinic’s range of comprehensive healthcare services, including health screenings and vaccinations to better serve the community.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone Clinic & Surgery is pleased to announce the opening of their newest clinic in Serangoon, situated at 304 Serangoon Avenue 2, #01-10, Singapore 550304. This expansion is designed to enhance the availability of affordable and high-quality healthcare services for the local community, ensuring that more residents have access to essential medical care and preventive health measures.

“At Keystone Clinic & Surgery, we’re advocates of preventive health. Our clinics offer the full suite of GP services, Health Screening and Vaccination Services, ensuring that the residents in the community have easy access to these services,” says Dr. Jackie Lam, Medical Director of Keystone Clinic & Surgery. “We often participate in community events to educate the residents of the importance of early intervention. We are also onboard the Government initiatives for financial subsidies to ensure that everyone has access to affordable healthcare.”

The clinic emphasizes the importance of health screening and early diagnosis as essential components of maintaining good health. By continuously advocating for preventive care, Keystone Clinic & Surgery helps patients detect potential health issues before they escalate. Their offerings include the Screen For Life comprehensive tests, which cover screenings for the ‘3 Highs’—Diabetes, Hypertension, and Lipid Disorders—as well as common cancers such as breast and colorectal cancer.

In addition to health screenings, the clinic offers a full suite of nationally recommended vaccines for both children and adults. Vaccination remains a key aspect of preventive care, and Keystone Clinic & Surgery is dedicated to ensuring that families are protected against a range of infectious diseases.

Keystone Clinic & Surgery provides various health screening packages, catering to different needs and budgets, from Basic to Premium options. With a new location in Serangoon, Keystone Clinic & Surgery bis confident that it can better provide convenient, comprehensive care that meets the needs of both individuals and families in the area, ultimately supporting better health outcomes and overall well-being.

This new clinic in Serangoon joins Keystone Clinic & Surgery's existing locations in Ang Mo Kio and Tanah Merah, further extending their ability to serve the community. Patients are encouraged to visit the new Serangoon branch for their primary care needs and take advantage of the comprehensive health screening services offered.

About Keystone Clinic & Surgery

With a focus on preventive care and comprehensive primary services, Keystone Clinic & Surgery continues to provide accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare services to support the well-being of the community across their three locations. Their team of healthcare professionals is committed to delivering personalized care and support to every patient.

