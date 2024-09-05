New Data Suggests Almost Half of Women in the U.K. are 'Plus-Size'

Mys Tyler Insights - UK Edition 2024 Mys Tyler UK-based Contributor, Alexandra Rothwell Mys Tyler Body Data UK

Mys Tyler’s first-of-its-kind body data a “wake-up call” to the fashion industry.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social-commerce platform Mys Tyler today releases Mys Tyler Insights - UK Edition 2024, large-scale data from over 24,000 women living in the UK and aged 18+. The first-of-its-kind body data from Mys Tyler users provides insights into what British women actually look like. With up-to-date body data for women hard to come by, Mys Tyler Insights serves as a reference point for industry and media alike and aligns with Mys Tyler’s broader mission to champion every body.

Mys Tyler founder Sarah Neill said, “Our data suggests that the average British woman sits between size 16-18, with almost half of British women considered ‘plus-size’ ( size 18+). We know women feel massively underrepresented by the fashion industry and the release of this data highlights the disparity between the sizing of women in the UK and what they’re being advertised and sold. We hope it acts as a “wake-up call” to the fashion industry and helps keep inclusion and diversity at the top of the agenda.”

The data suggests that:

- Almost half (47.4%) of women in the UK are considered ‘plus-size’ (wearing a size 18 or above)

- The average woman in the UK wears between a size 16 and size 18

- There are twice as many women in the UK who wear a size 22 than wear a size 8

- The average woman in the UK has a height of 165.7cm (5'5")

- The average cup size worn by women in the UK is between a DD and an E

- And the majority of women in the UK (58.5%) wear a DD cup or larger

According to Vogue Business, just 2.4% of looks at London Fashion Week AW24 were plus-size, despite almost half of women falling into this category. This is a clear example of just how unrepresentative the fashion industry is.

Mys Tyler’s Brand & Community Manager, Brianna Siciliano said, “As a ‘plus-size’ woman, this data confirms what I’ve known for years – the majority of women are being neglected by the fashion industry. Despite making up a significant portion of the population, 'plus-size' women are still overlooked by most brands, and even in 2024, size-inclusive representation is heavily lacking on runways and in advertising. The data shows that this translates to nearly half of adult women feeling unseen and excluded. Our community continues to share with us the countless challenges they face when shopping in-store and online.”

Neill adds, “Underrepresentation in the fashion industry not only has a negative impact on how women feel about their bodies, but it directly translates to an inefficient shopping experience, poor fit, and high return rates - negatively impacting profits, and environmental sustainability. We hope the industry sees this data and uses it as a call to action to help increase representation and size-inclusivity.”

Downloaded by 600,000+ women, Mys Tyler’s proprietary FIT Algorithm matches users with like-bodied fashion creators so they can see how clothes look on a body like theirs and can easily shop those looks directly through the app.

Mys Tyler Insights - UK Edition 2024 is available via www.mys-tyler.com/insights.

THE DATA

This data is derived from an opt-in sample of over 24,000 women living in the UK aged 18+yrs, collected between 2020 to 2024. This data below has been depersonalised and is being shared in aggregate form to provide an up-to-date source for the industry.

