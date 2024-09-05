PHILIPPINES, September 5 - Press Release

September 5, 2024 Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law to strengthen territorial integrity and national security, says Tolentino Senate Majority Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino on Thursday said that the proposed Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law, which was approved by the bicameral panel of the Senate and House of Representatives and subsequently ratified by the Senate yesterday, would strengthen the Philippines' territorial integrity and national security. Tolentino, the panel chair and author of the Senate version of the proposed Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law, will see its formal submission to Malacañang next week, along with a related proposed Maritime Zones Law that he also primarily authored and sponsored. "These two laws combined would further define our territorial claims and jurisdiction over the waters around the Philippine archipelago based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS) and other international laws," the senator said. Tolentino explained that the Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law establishes the country's archipelagic sea lanes and passages of foreign vessels and aircraft, while the Maritime Zones Law declares the Philippines' rights and entitlements over maritime zones. Once the president signs these measures, the Senate official said both will be submitted to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which will notify other countries of the new legislation. "The IMO enforces strict compliance mechanisms, and if they (foreign vessels and aircraft, including military warships and aircraft) do not comply, we can deny them access under this measure," Tolentino said. Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law, palalakasin ang territorial integrity at seguridad ng bansa - Tolentino Naniniwala si Senate Majority Leader Francis "Tol" Tolentino na palalakasin ng Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law ang territorial integrity at seguridad ng bansa. Niratipikahan ng Senado ang panukala kahapon matapos itong ipasa ng bicameral panel ng Senado at Kamara. Ayon kay Tolentino, panel chair at may akda the Senate version ng panukala, pormal na isusumite ang Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law, kasama ang kaugnay nitong Philippine Maritime Zones Law sa Malacañang sa susunod na linggo. "Patitibayin ng dalawang panukala ang ating territorial claim at jurisdiction sa mga karagatan na nakapaligid sa ating arkipelago alinsunod sa United Nations Convention on the Law of the Seas (UNCLOS), at iba pang international laws," paliwanag nya. Dagdag ng senador, itinatalaga ng Archipelagic Sea Lanes Law ang archipelagic sea lanes ng bansa at ang pagdaan ng mga banyagang sasakyang pandagat at panghimpapawid. Samantala, dinideklara ng Maritime Zones Law ang poder at mga karapatan ng bansa sa nasasakupan nitong maritime zones. Matapos lagdaan ng Pangulo, isusumite ang dalawang batas sa International Maritime Organization (IMO), na sya namang magbibigay alam sa mg kasapi nitong bansa ukol sa mga bagong lehislasyon. "Mahigpit ang mga mekanismo ng IMO. Kung hindi sila susunod, pwedeng hindi natin sila padaanin sa ilalim ng panukalang ito," pagtatapos ng senador.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.