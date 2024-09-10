Shaping the Classrooms of Tomorrow with Personalized Learning Paths

Students fall in love with learning through a personalized, bite-sized experience including plenty of success moments. Christian Marty, CEO and founder of evulpo evulpo – get your Eureka!

Why students are going to study for school for the same reason they scroll through social media.

Our personalized learning paths enable students of all skill levels to have Eureka! moments.” — Dr. Christian Marty, CEO and founder

ZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- evulpo , the startup from Switzerland that recently won first place in the global EdTechX award , is proud to announce the launch of its new technology that does not only help students learn but actually understand.The Limits of K-12 EducationThe debates about the future of education are a perennial issue. No wonder: the PISA test results have been getting worse and worse over the last ten years. To stop this trend, researchers have been recommending for years that personalisation in teaching be increased and that a learning environment be created that adapts to the developmental stage, needs and goals of the learners.Eureka!Archimedes, a Greek mathematician, philosopher and inventor, was the one who shouted the famous ‘Eureka!’ when he finally found the solution after days of pondering the authenticity of a crown.Nowadays, most of us shouldn’t have any problems with crowns. Nevertheless, we all know not only the smouldering uncertainty when dealing with certain school topics, but also that sudden moment of clarity when, after hours pondering, it finally ‘clicks’.To get to this point, two things are needed above all: explanations tailored to our problem on the one hand and suitable exercises on the other, that is, a clever combination of theory (Greek: seeing) and practice (Greek: doing).Personal learning path to successWith this in mind, the evulpo team developed so-called ‘learning paths’ based on the latest research. These allow students to explore the basics first, then the more complex facets of a topic, in small lessons (always a mix of theory and practice). During this process of gradually improving your skills, you can win points and climb the learning rankings.Independent research institutions consider this approach to be particularly successful, which is why several collaborations between the start-up and Swiss universities are being set up from this school year onwards.Last but not least, everybody can try evulpo's learning paths for free . Like that, students of all skill levels and backgrounds can finally experience “Eureka!” moments. And since these moments are almost as rewarding as scrolling through social media, students keep coming back to actually become smarter in the long run.About evulpoEvulpo is one of the largest learning platforms in Europe and is tailored to all students between the 3rd grade and the end of high school. The Swiss start-up, based in Zurich, is already represented in seven countries and has raised over 13 million in funding. Evulpo was founded by historian Christian Marty, economist Jonas Fehlmann and engineer Manuel Kant.

Discover Personalized Learning Paths

