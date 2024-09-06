Loan Brokers Global Market 2024 To Reach $487.24 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.1%

Loan Brokers Market 2024 To Reach $487.24 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 14.1%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The loan brokers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $252.06 billion in 2023 to $287.26 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for homeownership, growth in the housing market, introduced significant changes in financial regulations, increasing transparency in lending practices, and fluctuations in housing prices.

The loan brokers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $487.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to changes in lending regulations, taxes, and subsidies, new laws affecting loan approval processes and broker operations, fluctuations in property values, changes in consumer credit scores and borrowing behavior, business expansions, and capital expenditures.

Rising demand for homeownership is expected to propel the growth of the loan broker market going forward. Homeownership refers to the status of possessing a residential property, such as a house or apartment, either through direct purchase or mortgage financing. The demand for homeownership is rising due to several reasons, including low mortgage rates, the increase in remote work opportunities, the desire for stability, and rising rental costs. Loan brokers play a crucial role in facilitating homeownership by helping prospective buyers navigate the complex mortgage market.

Key players in the loan brokers market include Macquarie Group Limited, Social Finance Inc.(SoFi), Credit Karma Inc., Quicken Loans LLC, United Wholesale Mortgage, Guild Mortgage, American Pacific Mortgage Corp., LendingTree Inc., Lendio Inc., BlueVine Inc., Balboa Capital Corp., Funding Circle Ltd., Avant LLC, OnDeck Capital Inc., Rapid Finance Pvt. Ltd., Fundbox Inc., Credibly LLC, National Business Capital & Services, Fundera Inc., LendStreet Financial Inc., QuarterSpot Inc.

Major companies operating in the loan broker market are focused on developing advanced solutions, such as the digital verification process, to streamline and expedite the loan approval process for homebuyers. Digital verification processes refer to the use of technology to verify a borrower's financial information and identity electronically, speeding up and simplifying the loan approval process.

1) By Component: Products, Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

3) By Application: Home Loans, Commercial And Industrial Loans, Vehicle Loans, Loans To Governments, Other Applications

4) By End User: Businesses, Individuals

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the loan brokers market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the loan brokers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Loan brokers are intermediaries who connect borrowers with lenders, facilitating the process of obtaining loans. They assess the financial needs of borrowers and help find suitable loan products from various financial institutions. Loan brokers earn commissions from lenders for successfully brokered loans and sometimes charge fees to borrowers.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global loan brokers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Loan Brokers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on loan brokers market size, loan brokers market drivers and trends, loan brokers market major players, loan brokers competitors' revenues, loan brokers market positioning, and loan brokers market growth across geographies. The loan brokers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

