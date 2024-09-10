Jumbula Integrates With PayPal to Enhance Payment Solutions

Collaboration allows Jumbula users to streamline payments and enhance customer choice through PayPal and Venmo.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jumbula, a leading provider of online registration and payment systems , today announced integration with PayPal Complete Payments and Venmo in the US. Through this integration with PayPal, Jumbula clients can now experience the convenience of seamless and secure online payments for their services."At Jumbula, we are committed to providing our clients with efficient and secure tools for managing their businesses," said Ignacio Carranza, the VP of sales and marketing at Jumbula. "By integrating PayPal's Advanced Credit and Debit Card solutions, we are enhancing our platform to offer greater payment flexibility and improved transaction security. This new addition is a significant step forward in our mission to support our customers' growth and success."With this new integration, Jumbula users can:-- Easily accept online payments with PayPal and Venmo (in the U.S)-- Benefit from fraud detection-- Enjoy a simplified and efficient checkout process-- Access deeper transaction data and analyticsThrough this collaboration, Jumbula clients will have the ability to process payments securely and efficiently, enhancing the overall user experience for users registering for classes, camps, and a variety of other youth activities.The collaboration reflects their shared vision to deliver seamless experiences that help classes, camps, and after-school programs grow and succeed. This integration includes:-- PayPal Standard: Allows users to accept payments through PayPal's secure gateway.-- PayPal Express Checkout: Provides a quick and easy payment process for customers, enhancing their checkout experience.-- Venmo: Allows users to accept Venmo payments in the U.S.For more information on the PayPal solutions available to Jumbula users or to learn more about the integration and how it can help drive an increase in registrations, please visit https://jumbula.com/paypal About JumbulaFounded in 2013 in Silicon Valley, Jumbula is a leading provider of online registration and payment systems for camps and classes. Jumbula provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for enrollment services, secure payments, invoicing, recurring billing, communication, and marketing promotional services. The Jumbula platform is ideal for institutions of any size for many markets, such as schools, daycare facilities, learning centers, enrichment academies, sports clubs, performing arts, and religious schools. To find out more about Jumbula, please visit www.jumbula.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.