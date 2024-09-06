Global Liquid Cheese Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Liquid Cheese Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The liquid cheese market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.18 billion in 2023 to $16.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to a rise in traditional consumption, awareness of milk benefits, growing dietary trends, expansion of gourmet food retailers, and health and wellness movement.

The liquid cheese market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $18.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing health consciousness, expanding dairy alternatives, increasing popularity of premium foods, an increase in disposable income, rising importance of e-commerce platforms, and increasing cheese consumption.

Rising consumption of on-the-go snacks is expected to propel the growth of the liquid cheese market going forward. On-the-go snacks refer to convenient, portable food items that are easy to carry and consume while moving or during busy activities. The demand is rising primarily due to factors such as health and wellness trends, busy lifestyles, and innovations in food packaging. Liquid cheese is a convenient snack option, ideal for on-the-go consumption as a topping or dip. Its easy packaging and transportability cater to quick and satisfying snacking needs without requiring heating or preparation.

Key players in the liquid cheese market include The Kraft Heinz Company, Hormel Foods LLC, Conagra Foodservice Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Groupe Savencia, Frito-Lay North America Inc., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., Britannia Industries, Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd., Berner, Gehl Foods LLC, Amul, Veeba Foods, Lactalis American Group Inc., Ricos Products Co., Newman's Own, La Preferida, Alouette cheese, Knorr.

Major companies operating in the liquid cheese market are focused on developing advanced products, such as dairy-free cheese products, to bring back interest in dairy-free dishes and make them delicious and accessible for everyone. A dairy-free cheese product is a type of cheese substitute that originates without dairy components and typically contains plant-based elements such as nuts.

1) By Product Type: Cheese Spread, Cheese Sauce, Cheese Dip, Other Product Types

2) By Cheese Type: Mozzarella, Cheddar, Parmesan, Other Cheese Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Europe was the largest region in the liquid cheese market in 2023. The regions covered in the liquid cheese market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Liquid cheese is a processed cheese product that maintains a smooth, pourable consistency. It is commonly made by blending cheese with emulsifying agents and other ingredients to achieve a stable, liquid form. The purpose of liquid cheese is to provide a convenient, easy-to-use topping or ingredient for dishes, ensuring consistent flavor and texture in food preparation.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Liquid Cheese Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liquid cheese market size, liquid cheese market drivers and trends, liquid cheese market major players, liquid cheese competitors' revenues, liquid cheese market positioning, and liquid cheese market growth across geographies. The liquid cheese market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

