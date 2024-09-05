MAL & SINU Celebrating the Journey of Future Agricultural Leaders

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL), in partnership with the Solomon Islands National University’s Faculty of Agriculture and Fisheries (SINU FAFF), celebrated a significant milestone as they bid farewell to five recent graduates on Friday, August 30th 2024

These students, each holding a Bachelor of Science in Tropical Agriculture, are set to embark on a 10-month agricultural training program at the Arava International Center for Agriculture Training (AICAT) in Israel, beginning September 4th.

The successful coordination of the students’ application process by the MAL and SINU underscores the strong partnership between these two institutions in promoting the agricultural sector in the Solomon Islands.

During the send-off ceremony, Deputy Secretary Cooperate DSC of MAL Mrs. Elda Leah Wate also praised the collaboration, stating, “MAL and SINU are partners, and we are congratulating such collaborations, with more to come.”

She reminded the students, “you are not only individuals, you are also ambassadors of the Solomon Islands.”

Dr. Vaeno Wayne Vigulu, Dean of FAFF, emphasized, “we want such initiatives to become sustainable, and with every successful cohort, we are getting closer to achieving sustainability.

“He encouraged the students by adding, “do your best, be there for yourselves, for your families, and for this country.”

Last year, the first cohort of Solomon Islands students, consisting of Brenda Rubulegu, Selina Sanga, and Lerrin Joe, successfully completed their studies at AICAT, earning a diploma in agricultural innovation.

These pioneers shared their experiences during the send-off event, offering valuable insights to the new group of students.

Brenda assured them, “You are going to a safe region in Israel, so be assured.”

Another cohort Selina added, “The experience has opened our minds to innovation. Even if not all solutions can be applied directly in the Solomon Islands, we can use the principles we learned and adapt them to our context.”

Head of Agriculture, Patterson Giza, also acknowledged the achievements of the first cohort, thanking them for representing us well.

“We can now send five students, two more than the first year. It is now the responsibility of the second cohort to continue this legacy of good behaviour so more graduates can join the program in the coming years.”

Speaking on behalf of the second cohort, Barnabas expressed their commitment, saying, “We will go as good ambassadors, and we thank MAL and SINU staff who are assisting in ensuring the human development of Solomon Islands students is strengthened.”

To be accepted, they had to apply to the program coordinator, Mr. Albert Rava, meet the program eligibility criteria, and attend interviews with AICAT management.

The selection process was done online by AICAT management and not by SINU staff. Out of the eight applicants, five has been selected to travel.

The graduates who were honored at the event are: Christina Eddie, Barnabas Firivave, Diote’e Deromae, Leeroy Wate and Janice Kotu.

The AICAT program emphasizes the principle of “learning by doing.”

The five graduates will engage in hands-on training at farms, where they will develop their agricultural practices.

Alongside their practical experiences, they will also participate in theoretical studies on a modern campus that focuses on entrepreneurial thinking and agribusiness strategies.

The program aims to equip them with the advanced knowledge and skills needed to enhance farm management and improve crop yields upon their return to the Solomon Islands.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, along with SINU, hopes to see more students apply for this and other educational opportunities in other countries in the future, leveraging the agriculture programs’ potential to enhance Solomon Islands agricultural expertise.

They wish the graduates success in their endeavors and look forward to the positive impact they will make upon their return.

