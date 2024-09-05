Auki police respond to fire incident in Malaita Province

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Fire and Rescue team at Auki Police Station in Malaita Province responded to a dwelling house caught on fire on 3 September 2024.

The fire severely damaged the primary structure of the house but was contained by the quick action of the fire team that also prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings and shops.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Chief Superintendent Tex Tafoa says, “A male person who is a resident of the dwelling house was identified and was found death inside the burnt house.

PPC Tafoa says, “Initial report stated that the deceased may have intentionally set himself on fire after an argument with family members. According to statements from relatives and witnesses, the deceased had poured petrol around himself before igniting it.”

“Enquiry file has been established to continue with investigation into this matter to find out the motives behind the deceased tragic action that cost his own life,” says PPC Tafoa.

Chief Superintendent Tafoa said, “Police in Auki transported the body of the deceased to Kilufii hospital for medical examination and condolence to the family and relatives for the loss of their loved one.”

