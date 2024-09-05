MHMS CONDUCTS INVESTIGATIONS IN WAGINA

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) has been made aware that 3 children sadly died within days of each other last week in Wagina, South Choiseul.

The MHMS is taking this cluster of deaths very seriously and a 6-member team, comprising of doctors, nurses and other health experts from Taro Hospital, are on the ground in Wagina, to investigate the causes of deaths. The investigation will be comprehensive and will examine all possible causes.

There have been some social media posts suggesting that the deaths may be related to the recent mass drug administration (MDA) in the community. However, this is unlikely as it is believed that not all children received the medicines and there are also reports of severe food-poisoning in the community following a party. The health investigation team is on the ground to ascertain the causes and look at the events prior to these unfortunate deaths.

The combination of medicines used in the MDA is very safe and has been used by millions of people around the world.

Mr. Oliver Sokana, National Neglected Tropical Disease Manager explains that “minor side effects of the medicines such as abdominal discomfort, nausea and vomiting may be experienced by a small portion of the population but the medicines are very safe”.

“MHMS takes clusters of deaths seriously and are investigating this thoroughly. We are urging people of Choiseul Province, especially the Wagina community to allow authorities enough time to investigate the cause(s) of these deaths, whether it was related to food poisoning or another cause. MHMS is working with relevant experts to carry out an assessment and will release a report into the investigations once it is completed,” said Mr Sokana.

