Six hundred plus vehicles checked during traffic operation last week

A total of six hundred plus motor vehicles has been checked last week during a police operation front Kukum traffic and Central Police Station.

Director National Traffic Department (NTD) Superintendent William Foufaka said, “The traffic operation has been conducted by NTD with the support from the Central Response Unit (CRU).”

Director Foufaka said, “A total of 44 vehicles impounded and 44 people arrested while a total of 24 people positive with alcohol presence in their blood.”

Superintendent Foufaka said, “The rest of the cars were using unlicensed motor vehicles, uninsured motor vehicles, driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving license, permitting unlicensed motor vehicle and permitting uninsured motor vehicles.”

Mr. Foufaka said, “More than 60 charges were issued during the operation and all accused bailed to attend court on a later date.”

He said, “The NTD day static operation will continue on targeting hot spot locations within Honiara City from White River up to Lunga AJ mall in the eastern part of Honiara.”

//End//