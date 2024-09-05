Ministry of Health and Medical Services Committed to deliver medication to Sikaiana

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services confirms that a Government chartered vessel is scheduled to depart on the 11th of September 2024 from Honiara to Sikaiana. This vessel, as part of the telecommunication system-commissioning program, will carry the necessary medical supplies to alleviate the current shortage of medicines faced on the atoll.

The clarification follows recent concerns in the media regarding a shortage of medical supplies in Sakaiana. MHMS understands the challenges that irregular shipping services pose, and we are committed to ensuring the health and well-being of our communities remain a priority.

While, the Ministry acknowledges the difficulties experienced due to the logistical constraints affecting Sakaiana, it wants to give the assurance that it is taking necessary steps and measures to address this issue. The dedicated team at the National Medical Stores has prepared a substantial amount of medicine and medical supplies to be loaded onto the boat bound for Sikaiana.

The National Medical Stores Manager, Wesley Kukutu clarifies what sort of medication is being prepared for delivery to communities in Sikaiana.

“National Medical Stores has prepared 6 months’ worth of basic clinic medicines and consumables. This includes Medication for pain relief, antibiotics for common infection, blood pressure medications, anti-malaria’s, gauze, cotton wool and other consumables. More medical supplies will be delivered to the provinces over the coming weeks, once the containers at the Ports are released this week,” said Mr Kukutu.

MHMS remains committed to overcoming the logistical challenges and ensuring that every island community receives timely and adequate medical support. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to improve services and to address these issues.

