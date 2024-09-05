Council Circular 24-17 Councillor conduct and meeting practices – a discussion paper

What’s new or changing

The Councillor Conduct Framework is under review with the aim to facilitate and support local decision making.

The Councillor conduct and meeting practices – A new framework discussion paper (discussion paper) has been prepared to seek the views of the community, key stakeholders, and the local government sector about the proposed changes.

What this will mean for your council

The general public, councils, individual councillors and council staff, are encouraged to make written submissions in response to the discussion paper.

The discussion paper provides information about how to make a submission.

Submissions should be made by 15 November 2024.

Key points

Strong and thriving communities need effective local government.

The Councillor Conduct Framework is under review to ensure that it delivers on the need for transparency and ensures that councillors are visibly in control of their councils.

Councillors should act fairly, ethically and without bias in the interests of the local community. They should be responsible employers and provide a consultative and supportive working environment for staff.

It is intended that the revised Councillor Conduct Framework will be based on the following principles of change: council leadership and decision making is paramount freedom of speech is fundamental transparency and accountability are maintained issues are dealt with at the most immediate or local level a strong and proportionate local government regulator justice is timely and proportionate significant penalties should only be imposed by a judicial or quasi-judicial body.



Where to go for further information

A copy of the discussion paper and information about how to provide feedback is available on OLG’s website here.

For further information about the Councillor Conduct Framework review, please contact OLG’s Strategic Policy Unit on 02 4428 4100 or by email at councillorconduct@olg.nsw.gov.au.

Brett Whitworth

Deputy Secretary

Office of Local Government