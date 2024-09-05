Automotive Composites Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Automotive Composites Global Market Size, Growth Analysis, Growth Demands, Forecast to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive composites market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $7.33 billion in 2023 to $8.14 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for lightweight vehicles, expansion of the EV market, government enforcement of stricter emission norms, growth in global vehicle production, and increased consumer preference for high-performance vehicles with better fuel efficiency and safety features.

The automotive composites market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing growth in the EV market, increased emphasis on recycling and reuse of materials will drive innovation in sustainable composite solutions, rapid industrialization, increased investments in research and development, and expansion of charging infrastructure.

The increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive composites market going forward. Lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles refer to automobiles designed to minimize overall weight through materials such as composites and alloys, aiming to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while improving performance. The rising adoption of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is driven by regulatory pressures for lower emissions, consumer demand for improved fuel economy, and advancements in materials technology enabling lighter yet stronger vehicle components. Automotive composites are used to replace traditional materials such as steel, reducing vehicle weight and improving fuel efficiency through their high strength-to-weight ratio and design flexibility.

Key players in the automotive composites market include BASF SE, General Electric Company, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Toray Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Owens Corning Corporation, Lanxess AG, Teijin Ltd., Solvay S.A., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Avient Corporation, Johns Manville Corp., Hexcel Corporation.

Major companies operating in the automotive composites market are focused on developing innovations such as glass fiber composite technology to enhance strength and reduce weight in vehicle manufacturing. Glass fiber composite technology refers to the use of glass fibers embedded in a resin matrix to create strong and lightweight materials for various applications, including automotive components.

1) By Material: Glass Fiber Composites, Natural Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, Aramid Fiber Composites, Other Materials

2) By Resin: Thermoplastic, Thermoset

3) By Manufacturing Process: Compression Molding, Injection Molding, Resin Transfer Molding (RTM), Other Manufacturing Processes

4) By Application: Exterior, Interior, Structural And Powertrain, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive composites market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive composites market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive composites refer to materials composed of two or more distinct components combined to enhance vehicle performance, efficiency, and durability. These materials typically include a reinforcing phase, such as fibers or particles, embedded within a matrix material. They are used extensively in automotive manufacturing to reduce weight, improve fuel efficiency, and enhance structural integrity across various vehicle components.

