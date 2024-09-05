DAVID DELUISE SPARKS MAGIC: AGB STUDIOS EXPANDS TO ORANGE COUNTY AMID EXCITING 'WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE’ SEQUEL

Actor David DeLuise Photo by Julia DeLuise

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AGB Studios, a pioneering force in the talent development industry in Hollywood, is pleased to announce new expansion plans and unwavering commitment to honest and comprehensive actor training for aspiring young talents by celebrity coaches.

Founded in 2010 by an entertainment executive and renowned actor/director David DeLuise of the Emmy Award-winning show Wizards of Waverly Place, AGB Studios was established with a mission to transform the way actors are nurtured and guided in their craft. Specializing in training actors aged 5 to 27, AGB Studios provides a holistic approach to talent development, encompassing commercial acting, improvisation, monologues, cold reading, scene study, and talent agent preparation.

Actor/Director David DeLuise who is set to reprise his role as the iconic Jerry Russo in the upcoming sequel of Wizards of Waverly Place - Wizards Beyond Waverly Place said: "I'm thrilled about AGB Studios'expansion to Orange County. Our mission is to create a safe and nurturing environment where young actors can explore their creativity and grow their talents. It's about fostering the next generation of storytellers in a supportive community."

The genesis of AGB Studios stemmed from a profound need to counteract the exploitation prevalent in the entertainment industry. David DeLuise's personal experience of unauthorized use of his name and image by a company underscored the necessity for a transparent and trustworthy player in the industry.

Motivated by a desire to empower and educate aspiring actors, David DeLuise, along with an industry veteran, rallied a group of esteemed actor friends from popular networks such as Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, and Netflix to join forces and give back to their fans by providing personalized training and mentorship. Some of the celebrity coaches include Anneliese Van Der Pool (Raven’s Home, That’s So Raven), and Jennifer Stone (Wizards of Waverly Place), Ashley Argota (All-American, The Fosters, True Jackson VP), Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock, Malibu Rescue), Nathan Arenas (Bunk’d) who was a student turned coach and many more.

"We believe in setting a new standard of integrity and authenticity in talent development," said Marcelo Gomez, CEO for AGB Studios. "Our commitment to honesty and transparency sets us apart as the original advocates for young actors. By leveraging the expertise and celebrity mentorship of experienced industry professionals, we aim to equip aspiring talents with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive.

Numerous reports and investigations have highlighted instances of abuse in the entertainment industry over the years. High-profile cases have emerged, especially following the #MeToo movement. AGB Studios have led the way together with other advocacy groups working towards better protections for minors in the industry.”

AGB Studios www.AGBstudios.com

David DeLuise is represented by Imperium 7 Talent Agency, Ryan Entertainment, and AKA Talent Agency.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.