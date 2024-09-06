tripperjones.ai Unveils AI INFUSED Music with Debut Album 'The Future Was Yesterday' and New Website

tripperjones.ai 5th member "Trippy"

Reviving their unreleased analog TripJam recordings from the 90s with AI INFUSION, blending nostalgia and innovation to create new, unique music.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative band called “ tripperjones.ai ”, has returned from the 90s to save the planet by creating new music with Artificial Intelligence (AI) to entertain a world audience wherever music is streamed. They are thrilled to announce the start of a new era of their music journey starting with the addition of their newest member, “Trippy,” a proprietary blend of AI tools that revolutionize their music creation process through a proprietary method known as AI INFUSION. This exciting development culminated with the release of their debut album on September 1, 2024 called “The Future Was Yesterday,” and the launch of their new website and social media channels.Debut Album: “The Future Was Yesterday”Tripperjones.ai is proud to present their first album, “The Future Was Yesterday.” This album is a testament to the band’s journey, combining the raw, organic sounds of their early recordings with the futuristic touch of AI. Each track is a blend of nostalgia and innovation, offering listeners a unique auditory experience that bridges the gap between the past and the future. It was released September 1 2024 and is available worldwide wherever music is streaming.New Website and Social Media PresenceTo celebrate these milestones, Tripperjones.ai has launched a new website, https://tripperjones.ai , where fans can explore the band’s history, learn more about Trippy, and stay updated on upcoming releases and events. Additionally, the band has expanded its social media presence to connect with fans worldwide. Follow Tripperjones.ai on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram for exclusive content, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.About tripperjones.aitripperjones.ai stands out due to its unique blend of human creativity and Artificial Intelligence. The band, originally formed in 1994, had never released any of their music publicly – choosing only to perform throughout the 90s in the Los Angeles underground psychedelic art and rave scene. After a long hiatus of 20+ years, the stars have re-aligned and the advent of Artificial Intelligence has caused a REBIRTH of the band and the addition of a fifth band member.This innovative approach of using AI INFUSION allows the band to generate new songs that sound like the original band, complete with lyrics that echo their voices. The AI also plays a crucial role in promoting the content across social media platforms, engaging both the founders and the audience to drive interest. This combination of rediscovering old gems and infusing them with cutting-edge AI touches makes tripperjones.ai a new and unexpected pioneering force in the music industry.jimjones3: A singer and keyboard player and the producer, jimjones3 is known for his experimental approach to sound effects and analog delays. He also takes on the role of a AI Engineer and Party MC, bringing random ideas to the band and steering them in new directions.Nik Jones: A guitarist, songwriter, and singer, Nik writes his own music and uses effects pedals to create unique riffs and solos.Drittttt (aka Rick Jones): As the bassist, Drittttt provides the bottom line and works in perfect harmony with Paul to create a solid rhythm section. This allows Nik and jimjones3 the freedom to explore and experiment with their sounds.Paul Jones: A master of drums, Paul is capable of playing a variety of rhythms and beats with "the feel." He is considered an orchestrator, a maestro, and a creator of music through and through and also has a sense of humor to match.At tripperjones.ai, we are committed to the ethical use of AI in music creation. Our approach involves using human organic stems and real analog recordings from our band as the foundation for new music. By incorporating AI-generated lyrics, vocals, and additional sounds from guitars, keyboards, and drums, we create fresh and innovative songs while preserving the authenticity and creativity of our original work. This harmonious blend of human artistry and AI technology ensures that our music remains genuine and true to our artistic vision, while also pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the music industry.

