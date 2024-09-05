Modigent CEO Dan Bueschel Featured in ACHR NEWSmakers Podcast on HVAC Industry Recruitment and Company Milestones

How to Get More People Into HVAC

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent is proud to announce that CEO Dan Bueschel was recently interviewed by ACHR News, where he shared valuable insights on recruiting young talent into the HVAC industry and highlighted Modigent’s achievements in its first year. The interview, part of ACHR’s NEWSmakers Podcast series, marked Modigent’s one-year anniversary.In the podcast titled “How to Get More People Into HVAC,” Bueschel discussed Modigent’s success in hiring veterans, the implementation of a nationally accredited apprenticeship program, and innovative approaches to addressing the industry’s labor shortage. He also emphasized the importance of engaging with younger generations through community outreach, social media, and direct recruitment from high schools and community colleges.The NEWSmakers Podcast, hosted by ACHR’s editorial director Kyle Gargaro, is a popular series that features interviews with key figures in the HVACR industry. Each episode delves into pressing issues, emerging trends, and innovative solutions, offering listeners expert perspectives and actionable insights. The podcast is a go-to resource for HVACR professionals seeking to stay ahead of industry developments, with episodes covering topics such as recruitment, technology, and business strategies.Bueschel highlighted the evolving perception of the trades, noting increased acceptance among students and counselors, and detailed Modigent’s efforts. To read the full Q&A article, click this link . To listen to the podcast, click here About Modigent:Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent, LLC is at the forefront of infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across America. With a strong commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity, Modigent continues to lead with innovative solutions and a robust growth strategy. For more information, visit www.modigent.com

