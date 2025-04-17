Three Proofs of God E-Book Launches Globally After Print Edition Reaches #1 Amazon Bestseller

Three Proofs of God James Brown, author, Three Proofs of God

The e-book edition of the #1 bestseller explores prophecy, science, and faith—now just $1.99 through April 19 for global readers.

Three Proofs of God gives readers confidence that faith and reason aren’t at odds—it’s a clear, compelling case for belief grounded in scripture, logic, and historical evidence.” — James Brown, Author of Three Proofs of God

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its successful print debut on Palm Sunday 2024, Three Proofs of God by James Brown has launched in e-book format with a special Holy Week offer: readers can access the Kindle edition for just $1.99 through April 19.This next phase of the book’s release marks a turning point in global accessibility for a title that has already reached thousands. Originally published in print, Three Proofs of God became a #1 Amazon Best Seller in Christian Education, garnering praise from readers and theologians alike for its bold, evidence-based exploration of God’s existence.“Three Proofs of God offers a solution to a 2,600-year-old mystery from the Book of Daniel that’s both scripturally sound and verifiable,” said James Brown, author. “The e-book allows us to reach a global audience more easily, especially in areas where shipping has been a barrier.”Since its launch, Brown has appeared on dozens of podcasts, addressed churches and received glowing reviews from readers nationwide. The book has resonated deeply with believers seeking clarity, skeptics looking for reason, and Christians wrestling with faith in an increasingly secular world.Three Proofs of God has received praise for offering:• A groundbreaking solution to the Book of Daniel’s prophetic mystery, referenced by Jesus, that has puzzled scholars for over 2,600 years.• An integrated approach that aligns science, scripture, and logic to affirm the existence of God and the identity of Jesus as the promised Messiah.• Clear, accessible language for believers, seekers, and skeptics alike—designed to equip Christians with tools to defend and deepen their faith.Dr. Sanjay Merchant, Professor of Theology at Moody Bible Institute, called the book “intuitive and exciting,” noting its ability to “tie together a broader range of Biblical history and revelation.”With the e-book edition now available worldwide, Brown and his team are preparing for a new wave of outreach aimed at international audiences. Plans are underway for virtual events, translations, and expanded media appearances to bring this message to a global community of readers.E-book Purchase Link: https://a.co/d/0JnsB6r $1.99 Special Pricing Ends Saturday, April 19To learn more about Three Proofs of God, visit https://www.3proofsofGod.com or contact Ania Kubicki at ania@anglespr.com.###About Shiloh House:Shiloh House is a publishing company specializing in faith-based and theological works. Notably, it published Three Proofs of God by James Brown in March 2024. This book presents a new literal solution to Daniel 9:25, offering objective evidence of God's existence. Shiloh House focuses on producing specialty books that explore spiritual inquiry and religious scholarship.

