Judicial Profile: Los Angeles County Judge Diane Goodman

(Subscription required) The work Goodman did to obtain a master's and PhD in psychology furnishes her with insights that help her make the decisions between warring spouses, she said. She often considers the "tension of opposites" -- the idea that for every positive emotion, there's a corresponding negative one, and most people exist somewhere in between.

