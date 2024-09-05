iluminr Announces Strategic Leadership Expansion to Support the Next Phase of Growth

iluminr Prepares for Next Phase of Growth with the Appointment of Jim Basey as Fractional CTO and the Promotion of Paula Fontana to Chief Marketing Officer

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- iluminr, a leader in building the muscle memory for digital risk, cybersecurity, and compliance, is excited to announce the appointment of Jim Basey in an advisory capacity as Fractional Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and the promotion of Paula Fontana from Vice President of Global Marketing to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These strategic leadership changes are set to accelerate iluminr’s growth and innovation in the fast-evolving digital risk landscape.Jim Basey: A Transformative Leader in Tech and Financial ServicesJim Basey brings a wealth of knowledge to iluminr in financial services and fintech sectors. Over the last decade, Jim has specialized in helping banks and fintechs design, architect, and implement high-value omnichannel integrated onboarding, origination, and servicing solutions. As an expert in Open Banking, Jim has had a significant influence on the evolution of Australia’s Consumer Data Right (CDR) framework.Jim’s career has been marked by his ability to drive innovation, optimize processes, and scale startups into successful enterprises. His track record includes four startups, three of which have achieved successful exits. At iluminr, Jim will leverage his strengths in aligning product and technology strategy, uplifting team capabilities, and enabling rapid, safe scaling of delivery teams. His leadership will be instrumental as iluminr continues to enhance its platform and expand its capabilities.“Jim’s extensive experience and expertise in both technology and financial services make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Joshua Shields, CEO of iluminr. “His ability to drive innovation while maintaining a strong focus on customer experience and digital design will be crucial as we navigate the next phase of our growth.”Paula Fontana: A Strategic Marketing Leader with a Proven Track RecordPaula Fontana’s promotion to Chief Marketing Officer reflects her significant contributions to iluminr’s growth and market presence. As VP of Global Marketing, Paula was instrumental in the success of the Wargame to Gameday campaign, which emphasizes the human factors aspects of the test-respond-learn process of continuous improvement in critical response. She was also the driving force behind Gamechangers, a people-focused campaign that brings to life the stories of leaders in risk, critical response, and compliance around the world.Paula was instrumental in securing iluminr Microsimulations placement in the Hype Cycle for Legal, Risk, Compliance and Audit Technologies and iluminr’s recognition as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Third-Party Risk Management. Her leadership supported pivotal partnerships such as Control Risks, the launch of new product capabilities such as Playbooks and Learning Loops, and the expansion of iluminr’s footprint in the US and EMEA regions. In 2023, under her guidance, iluminr received 7 industry awards and created the highly successful Wargame to Gameday global user conference series. As CMO, Paula will continue driving global marketing efforts to support iluminr’s strategic growth and deepen customer engagement.“Paula’s promotion to CMO is a testament to her dedication and the exceptional impact she has had on our business,” said Marcus Vaughan, Cofounder and Chief Growth Officer. “Her strategic insight and leadership will continue to be pivotal as we execute our vision and scale our operations globally.”About iluminriluminr is a pioneer in digital risk, cybersecurity, and compliance, offering innovative Microsimulations, playbooks, and communication tools that empower organizations to enhance their preparedness and response capabilities. Built on the science of habits, iluminr’s platform helps teams master the complexities of today’s fast-paced and unpredictable environment, ensuring they are ready to tackle any challenge that comes their way.For more information, visit iluminr.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

