PM meets Premier Salini.

Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele met the Premier of Central Islands Province and his executive at the margins of the Ocean 12 Ministerial Conference at the Provincial Capital, Tulagi.

Premier and MPA for Ward 4, Hon. Michael Salini and his executive reaffirmed allegiance to Prime Minister Manele and the Government for National Unity and Transformation.

“We have confidence in your leadership and that of GNUT. We envision transformation, prosperity and national unity in your government’s policies. The Central Islands Provincial Government advocates as agent of the national government for service continuity”, said Premier Salini.

Premier Salini also underscored the benefits of the soon to be completed Mini Hospital not only for Tulagi residents but the entire province.

He praised the national government for the much improved telecommunication services.

Further, Prime Minister Manele and Premier Salini discussed provincial priorities, challenges and way forward for Provincial Infrastructure, Foreign investors, Fisheries, Agriculture, Tourism, Tulagi Number 1 House (historical Museum), CEMA revitalisation, Levers Solomons Limited among others.

Premier Salini also expressed Central Province’s keen interest to forge sister relations with a Province in China to which PM Manele responded by highlighting the benefits of such a relationship, especially in terms of business opportunities, people to people and cultural exchange.

The Premier is also indebted to the Prime Minister’s delegation for advice on procedures to align Provincial Policies with that of the National Government.

PM Manele and Premier Salini

PM roundtable dialogue with CIP Govt Executive.