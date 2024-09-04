AUSTRALIA SUPPORTS CSSI Officers Workshop on probation and parole

More than 60 Correctional Services Solomon Islands (CSSI) officers took part in a program of three days intensive workshops, culminating in a focused half day workshop for senior representatives from CSSI and the Ministry Police, National Security and Correctional Services (MPNSCS) on 29 August 2024 at the Correctional Service Training Academy.

The workshop, facilitated by a special delegation from the Queensland Correctional Services Academy (QCSA), focused on critical topics such as probation and parole, essential components of the modern correctional system.

Workshops were part of an ongoing professional development program aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of CSSI officers.

The Queensland delegation, bringing with them a wealth of experience and expertise, provided in-depth awareness training on the latest practices and strategies in managing probation and parole cases and intelligence.

The collaboration between CSSI and QCS underscores the commitment of both organisations to improve awareness in correctional practices through shared knowledge and experience.

The workshop marks another step forward in the continuous professional development of CSSI officers, in ensuring they are equipped to meet the challenges of their roles with confidence and expertise.

This initiative is part of the generous support to the Solomon Islands law and justice sector by the Australian government through the Australia – Solomon Islands Partnership for Justice Program.

Australian High Commissioner to the Solomon Islands, H.E. Rod Hilton said that “Australia is proud to support the enduring connection between CSSI and QCS. The partnership allows both agencies to share challenges, opportunities, and new ways of working. Most importantly, it helps advance our shared commitment to improving the lives of all Solomon Islanders through effective law and justice services”.

The Australia – Solomon Islands Partnership for Justice is supported by the Australian government.

The Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands, Mactus Forau acknowledge the QCS commitment in ensuring our officers are highly trained in evidence-based practices to deliver effective and efficient corrective services.

“With an increasingly complex prisoner and offender population, this partnership facilitate understanding and learning from global trends, and allow CSSI officers to access the same best-practice training and development opportunities through QCS Academy”.

Commissioner Forau acknowledge the Australian Government for the ongoing funding support provided to this important professional development, and also acknowledge the Solomon Islands Government through the Ministry of Police National Security & Correctional Services for the support and commitment to CSSI in its human resources development aspiration going forward.

CSSI Officer receiving his Certificate in the Intelligence Training from CSSI Commissioner

Participants at the Probation and Parole Awareness Workshop

