Transcend’s Crowdfunding Campaign on Kickstarter Surpasses Goal in Just 3 Days, Now Over 110% Funded with 6 Days To Go

Meet TRANSCEND - a Seattle-Based, Woman Owned Brand That Asked over 1,200 Women What They Want From Their Clothes—And Designed A Collection to Empower Them.

For the past four years, we've been tuned in to the frustrations that women have with clothing that doesn't cater to their needs. We built Transcend to make women feel heard!” — Nazia Siddiqui, Founder and Designer of Transcend

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transcend , a Seattle-based, woman-owned fashion brand, has successfully surpassed its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter within just three days of launching. With six days still remaining, the campaign has already reached 110% of its funding target, reflecting strong community support and interest in the brand's unique approach to fashion.The Transcend brand was founded on the belief that women deserve clothing that not only looks good, but also feels good and meets their practical needs. With this mission in mind, the brand has gained a loyal following and has now taken the next step in expanding its reach through a Kickstarter campaign. The response has been nothing short of remarkable, with backers from around the world showing their support for Transcend's vision.Founded by Nazia Siddiqui, Transcend is dedicated to creating clothing that caters to the comprehensive needs of modern women. Since its launch in 2020, the brand has focused on a single question: what do women truly need from their clothes? To find out, it has engaged over 1,200 women through surveys and interviews. “Transcend is a brand by women, for women, and for the past four years, we've been tuned in to the frustrations women have with clothing that doesn't cater to their needs. We built Transcend to make women feel heard! The traction on our campaign shows just how important it is to truly listen to what customers want.” says Nazia. "Our backers have shown that there is a strong demand for clothing that is not only beautiful but also functional and sustainably made. This campaign has allowed us to connect with a global audience who values the same principles that Transcend stands for."The Empower Collection includes versatile and seasonless pieces designed for comfort and functionality, ensuring women feel confident and empowered in every setting. The designs feature high-quality materials and thoughtful craftsmanship, with garments incorporating details such as waist seams with stretch, drawstrings for adjustability, smocked details, and functional pockets. The designs reflect a blend of artistry and function, offering intricate hand-embroidery and prints that provide a unique connection to nature and craft. The brand offers eight sizes ranging from XS to 2X (equivalent to US women's sizes 0 to 20) and invites customers outside of this range to contact the Transcend team to request their sizes. With customer demand, the company aims to continue expanding it's size chart to be even more inclusive.Since its inception in 2020, Transcend has continually evolved its designs, drawing inspiration from customer feedback to refine its offerings. The brand has been showcased at New York Fashion Week and featured in prominent publications such as Vogue, Good Morning America, NBC King 5, and Seattle Refined. Transcend has also established its presence in the wholesale market, partnering with various retailers to expand its reach.The Kickstarter campaign offers exclusive pricing on the Empower Collection, with discounts of up to 45% off retail prices available until September 12th. This campaign provides an opportunity for backers to access high-quality, ethically made fashion at accessible prices.For more information on the campaign and to explore the Empower Collection, please visit Transcend's Kickstarter page ABOUT TRANSCEND: Transcend is a socially responsible e-commerce brand focused on comfort, sustainability and artisan craftsmanship. Since its inception, Transcend's designs have been showcased at New York Fashion Week and featured in British Vogue, Good Morning America, NBC King 5, and Seattle Refined. The brand has secured wholesale partnerships and received hundreds of 5-star reviews from customers worldwide.For more information or to support the campaign, visit Transcend's Kickstarter page.

