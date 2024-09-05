NHCPA Norwalk LLC/District Music Hall and Factory Underground Tech Announce AV-Events Technology Educational Program

NHCPA, District Music Hall, and Factory Underground Tech

NHCPA/District Music Hall and Factory Underground Tech have announced a collaborative educational program with scholarship opportunities for Norwalk students.

...{this program] will combine aspects of scientific, theoretical, artistic, and practical aspects of audio, lighting, and video in a fun and interactive learning space that is District Music Hall.” — Ethan Isaac, Factory Underground Tech

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NHCPA Norwalk LLC (New Haven Center for Performing Arts) at District Music Hall has joined forces with Factory Underground Tech to offer a hands-on, educational component in audio visual and events technology, offering students invaluable practical skills in a professional live concert venue.Upcoming curriculum highlights include live sound mixing, audio engineering, lighting technology, videography and video editing, improving students' candidacy in professional placement and giving graduates an edge in today’s extremely competitive job market. As part of the agreement, two scholarship opportunities are available for Norwalk residents.The first course offered in partnership this September will be Live Sound 101, an essential class in live sound mixing for aspiring front-of-house and monitoring engineers. According to Factory Underground Tech owner Ethan Isaac Tarnow, upcoming curricula will combine aspects of scientific, theoretical, artistic, and practical aspects of audio, lighting, and video in a fun and interactive learning space that is District Music Hall.Enrolled students will not only complete coursework in weekly, daytime classes, but also be front-and-center for special nighttime events, live concerts, and theatrical productions. “We couldn’t ask for a more fitting partnership in the local area to align with the courses that we teach at Factory Underground Tech,” says Factory Underground’s co-owner Kenny Cascioli. Interested students can visit Factory Underground Tech Admissions online to apply.NHCPA LLC (the not-for-profit owner/operator for District Music Hall), which recently revamped, rebranded, and refurbished the theater located at 71 Wall Street in Norwalk, added that the organization was pleased to expand this education partnership, and welcomed opportunities to usher in the next generation of music venue professionals to the area.About NHCPA: The mission of New Haven Center for Performing Arts, Inc. is to preserve and operate its venues, College Street Music Hall, District Music Hall, and Westville Music Bowl, as 21st century performing arts centers in partnership with others, presenting the most contemporary performing artists to promote economic development and build a sense of community in Connecticut, acting as gathering places that provide a focal point of cultural activities for diverse audiences.About Factory Underground Tech: A nationally accredited secondary and post-secondary academy located in Norwalk, CT, Factory Underground Tech was founded in 2020, emphasizing essential skills in sound engineering, music production, and video content development. It is a member of the Greater Norwalk Chamber of Commerce and the Fairfield County Cultural Alliance and is affiliated with several community nonprofits in addition to its new partnership withNHCPA.

