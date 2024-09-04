Beneath The Bark: Unveiling Secrets in Global Pharmaceutical Espionage with John Derr

Unlocking the secrets of nature’s most potent remedy for Alzheimer’s disease.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The seasoned Healthcare Technology expert and retired U.S. Navy Captain, John F. Derr, RPh, FASCP, has published his first book, “ Ancient Cure : Deceptive Global Pharmaceutical Espionage.” Spanning 60 years within healthcare and the Navy, Derr now brings his great experience and unique perspective to the world of fiction in writing a mystery, romance, and international intrigue tale.“Ancient Cure” follows Jean Paul (JP) Koenig, PharmD and Ethnopharmacologist, in this fast- paced prescription espionage. Taking place between New York City, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Singapore—cities where Derr has worked—the novel is a complicated yarn of the development of a tree bark extract that ends up being the radical new cure for Alzheimer’s.They are ushered into the realm where the stakes become high and the secrets deeper yet. In essence, the story centers on how the James Pharmaceutical Company, NYC and Bandai, Japan Pharmaceuticals join forces, maneuvering through scientific obstacles and the threats posed by espionage, to rescue the Devil Tree and its potential for medicine.Ancient Cure has been lauded for its complex plot and realistic rendering of the pharmaceuticalindustry. Clayton Duke from Ventura, CA, says it was a great read, “would make an interesting movie,” and D. Perrine, commenting from Louisville, KY, says he likes the “multiple dimensions” and its feasibility, just like Derr knew.John F. Derr, RPh, FASP is a graduate of Purdue University and a 2006 Purdue Distinguished Alumnus; 60 years senior healthcare corporate management with likes of Squibb and Siemens: true pioneer in Washington, DC LTPAC and health IT subject matter expert; served as Naval Reserve Commanding Officer of two WWII Destroyers; Retired Captain, USN; his lifetime experiences broaden the story of Ancient Cure and his other novels.Ancient Cure: Deceptive Global Pharmaceutical Espionage is available now on Amazon and other major outlets.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.