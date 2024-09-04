Former North Dakota State Court Administrator Bill Bohn died August 24 , 2024.

William was born on May 17, 1931 in the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. He lived there until the age of 3 when he moved with his parents to Edina, Minnesota. He lived there until the age of 5 when he moved with his parents to Scarsdale, New York where he went through the entire Scarsdale School System, graduating in 1949.

Following graduation, he attended his first two years of college at the University of Rochester (NY). He then transferred to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in 1953 with a BS degree in Business Management. Upon graduation, he began his service in the US Marine Corp as a second lieutenant where he served on active duty until 1955. He continued his reserve service until 1959 and rank of Captain.

Following his military service, he went to Northwestern University in Illinois where he graduated with a Master of Business Administration. He then began his management career with American Airlines, United Airlines and Baxter Laboratories. While living in the Chicago area he was appointed to serve as a city commissioner for the City of St. Charles and he became the first Director of Finance for that city. From that position, he was named as the Chief Fiscal Officer for the Illinois Law Enforcement Commission and, while there, he was selected to attend the Institute for Court Management after which he was certified as a federal court manager.

In 1974 he moved with his family to Bismarck and served as the second ND Court Administrator, from which he retired in 1991. Since retirement he and his wife, June, have enjoyed many years of travel in their motor home, especially to the south for the winter.

Bill was an avid commercial pilot and had his own airplane which he sold after 32 years of ownership. He enjoyed his Saturday morning coffee with fellow pilots at the Bismarck Airport for many years.

He is survived by his wife, June; daughters, Susan Elin of Mandan, ND, Catherine Clark of Cleveland, OH; son, Justin (Tammy) of Sturgis, SD; step daughters, Debra (Dan) Pearson, Pamela (Don) Bohl; grandchildren, Melissa Wangen, Vanessa Mihulka, Brenda Howard, Christy Wangen, Brandi (Nick) Bear, Sarah (Shane) Karhoff, Scott Dockter, Jessica (Chad) Oswald, Robert (Olessia) Bauer, Rebecca (John) Unkefer; great-grandchildren, Kane, Regan, Wesley, Oscar, Mason, Dmitri and Evelyn.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond T. and Marion G. Bohn; sister, Jeanne Burch and brother Raymond Bohn, Jr.

