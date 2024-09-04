TWRA Reports No Boating Related Fatalities Over 2024 Labor Day Weekend

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is happy to report, that for the third consecutive year, there were no boating-related fatalities over the Labor Day holiday period from Aug. 31-Sept. 2.

There were two separate minor injury incidents which occurred on Chickamauga Lake and Dale Hollow Lake in TWRA Region III and a single property damage incident. Boating officers made five boating under the influence (BUI) arrests, four coming in the Middle Tennessee region and one in East Tennessee.

For the year, there have been 16 boating-related fatalities. The total is four less than through the same period in 2023.

