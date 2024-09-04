S. 4000, a bill to reaffirm the applicability of the Indian Reorganization Act to the Lytton Rancheria of California, and for other purposes

S. 4000 would clarify that the Department of the Interior has the authority to take land into trust for the Lytton Rancheria of California under the Indian Reorganization Act. The bill also would deem lands that are taken into trust under that act to be part of the tribe’s reservation and administered accordingly.

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that the administrative costs to implement S. 4000 would be insignificant; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.