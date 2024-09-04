Sessions Opens Field Hearing on Federal Response to Maui Wildfires

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today opened a subcommittee hearing titled “Assessing the Federal Government’s Response to the 2023 Maui Wildfires” by emphasizing Congress’s goal to work closely with witnesses and colleagues from the Hawaiian delegation to review the federal government’s disaster recovery efforts and identify issues and strengths to inform future recoveries.

Below are Subcommittee Chairman Sessions’ opening remarks as prepared for delivery.

Welcome, everyone, to today’s hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Government Operations & the Federal Workforce.

I am pleased to be joined by the ranking member for this hearing, the Congresswoman from California, Ms. Porter. I am grateful for your making the trip to assist the Subcommittee in our work.

I am also grateful for the assistance of Congressman Case, who represents Hawaii’s first congressional district.

And I want to give special mention to Congresswoman Tokuda – who represents the people of Lahaina – the site of the horrible tragedy that brings us here today.

Congresswoman Tokuda, we recently passed the one-year anniversary of the fires that took the lives of 102 people and in the blink of an eye destroyed much of a jewel of Hawaiian history and culture.

On behalf of the House Oversight Committee, I would like to extend our condolences – to all those who lost loved ones, friends, neighbors – in this community you represent.

And by traveling so far to be here, we want to show the survivors that you certainly are not forgotten.

A sincere “thank you” goes to the representatives of the Maui County government and the Mayor’s office for welcoming us to Lahaina and assisting us in conducting this hearing.

And of course, a “thank you” to our witnesses who are joining us today. We appreciate your taking the time to help us understand – as best we can – the myriad elements of this recovery – be it governmental operations at the federal, state, or local level;

Or the cultural concerns which are a crucial component of the Lahaina recovery;

And certainly, the point of view of the community itself.

Last night, I had the opportunity to speak at length with Rep. Tokuda – to understand the various aspects of this disaster.

To appreciate the acute need for housing which existed before the fire – and which now has only been made worse.

To hear that all too frequently, the sons and daughters of those who call Hawaii home cannot afford to call it home themselves.

And to get a small sense of Hawaiian history and culture and to appreciate how these translate into the specifics of disaster recovery.

Some elements are uniquely Hawaiian.

Yesterday, my staff, both Republican and Democrat, toured the area, to include points sacred to Hawaiians: the birthing stone and Waiola (Why Ola) Church, for example.

Me and my colleagues will tour those sites ourselves today.

But some elements are common to us all. The bones for your ancestors are buried here amidst the ash and destruction.

And I recollect the same was the case in the aftermath of 9/11, when the remains of those who lost their lives lay within the mountain of steel, and glass, and dust that had been the World Trade Towers.

I understand great care has been taken to respect the remains – the bones – of those who went before.

And I understand that care – and a sensitivity to Hawaiian concerns in general – have facilitated the trust required to do this job well.

While we have learned much from our witnesses and colleagues, I would like to make a quick note to those who have joined us today: we appreciate that you may want to share your own individual thoughts, experiences and concerns.

While this hearing may be different from others you have attended in that there is no formal period for public comment, we want you to be able to share what you have to say.

We have forms available for you to share these thoughts. We will read these, and in speaking with my colleagues, we have agreed to make these a part of the official hearing record.

Your comments are important and will help inform our work to determine what is working well and what areas for improvement there may be – and what congressional action may be required.

This Subcommittee’s work regarding disaster recovery began last year. At the request of a colleague, we held a field hearing in Ft. Myers, Florida into the recovery from Hurricane Ian.

And as that hearing approached, we heard the awful news about what had occurred here.

Our intent in both hearings was – and now is – to understand specific issues regarding the related recovery efforts.

But also, to identify areas that perhaps should be replicated in future recoveries.

Or to discover for improvement as a vast array of federal agencies seek to assist States, localities and communities in what is often the aftermath of their darkest hour.

Every disaster is different, and the Lahaina and Hurricane Ian clearly illustrate this point.

Two seaside communities: one destroyed by wind and water; the other by wind and fire.

Hurricane Ian impacted huge areas of Florida and millions of people, whereas in Lahaina, the forces of nature were concentrated in a compact area.

At the individual level, however, the results were the same: loss of life; loss of home – in some cases, a loss of everything.

A period of grief for what was gone, anxiety about what the future may hold – and in some cases, fear that the unforgettable storm – or the unforgettable fire – might forever change the nature of the communities they struck.

We know no federal agency – indeed, no human institution – can address every concern.

And it is said that the first lesson of history is that we don’t learn the lessons of history.

But we cannot let that be the case here, as we seek to help our fellow countrymen recover from disasters of any sort.

I will close with this: we have come a long way to be here, but we are happy to do so.

In the midst of a campaign season in which the focus will be our differences. I hope this hearing will show it is indeed possible for those of both parties to work together and to put the needs of the people we collectively serve first and foremost.

With that, I yield to the distinguished ranking member, Congresswoman Porter.